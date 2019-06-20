We Need This Gay Mean Girls Series in Our Lives

Mean Girls is an iconic cultural product of the early 2000s, and it's well-loved by many in the LGBTQ+ community (especially now that it’s a Broadway musical too!). Of course, as all of us queers have to suggest: what if we made it gay?

Based on the 2015 short film of the same name, the new web series Gay Mean Girls is a relatable, hilarious modern take on the original story. The short film, made by young filmmakers, went viral on YouTube with over 3.5 million hits. Beginning Friday, the series, presented by TIFF Next Wave, will further explore the queer stories of the characters introduced to us four years ago.

Led by women of color both in front of and behind the camera, Gay Mean Girls is something anyone who loves a good coming-of-age story will enjoy. The series follows Lucy Ching (Vicky Li) as she uses her work on the high school prom to explore her sexuality and gain some queer friends along the way.

Meet the main characters in the trailer below! And for more on Gay Mean Girls, follow the series on Instagram and Twitter!