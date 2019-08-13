The First Little Women Trailer Is Here & the Stans Are Going Wild

Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, and Laura Dern ALL in ONE movie together?!?!

The first trailer for Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel Little Women just dropped today, and it looks absolutely glorious.

The follow-up to Gerwig's 2017 solo directorial debut Lady Bird, Little Women has an absolutely stacked cast, reuniting fan faves Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet (who star as Jo and Laurie), alongside Beauty and the Beast's Emma Watson, and acting legends/Big Little Lies stars Meryl Streep and Laura Dern.

As expected, once the trailer was officially released, all the film and literature stans came out in full force on Twitter to express their excitement.

Little Women hits theaters this Christmas! Watch the first trailer in the video below!