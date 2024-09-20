PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 9/20/24

Hi Fam 🌈

We’re here, we bi, get INTO IT!

That's right, this week marks bisexuality awareness week, where we celebrate the big, beautiful B in our family!

From steamy binge-fests of TV shows and movies that celebrate and include bisexual stories and characters, to learning more about bi history , to seeing that representation today popping up all over pop culture, on Survivor , and in the 15th anniversary of the bisexual awakening classic Jennifer’s Body . There will be no bi-erasure around here!

But that’s not all, we also celebrated the Sapphic women and NBs who stole the show at the 76th Emmy Awards red carpet. And speaking of women, we swooned over a surprising body part *Sapphic spiraling intensifies*, we got choked up over this celebration of Black queer love and felt seen by historical images of the faces of Pride we so rarely see represented. And so much more!

What a week!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!



Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

15 movies with bisexual guy characters & where to watch them Courtesy of Peach Arch Entertainment, Warner Bros, Sony Pictures Classics

40 queer women with tantalizingly sexy HANDS that we want ALL OVER us Courtesy of Taylor Hill/GettyImages, Monica Schipper/Getty Images, and Kristy Sparow/GettyImages.

Sarah Paulson sets the record straight on her and Holland Taylor's living situation ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

25 swoon-worthy pics that prove Sapphics RULED the red carpet at the 76th Emmy Awards Myung J. Chun/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images; FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/Max

20 couples celebrate Black gay love by sharing ADORABLE photos in this thread Courtesy of Mike and Kodi; TikTok @michaelanthony2225; TikTok @fin3sse90

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 Over the weekend I did the cutest thing ever, I attended Corgi Con! Thousands of people — and their dogs — headed to fairgrounds for the most wholesome event of the year. Corgis, many decked out in their finest outfits, ran races, participated in obstacle courses, and received many pets (mostly from me)!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Courtesy of Mubi & Agatha All Along Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 Film: The Substance Sorry to the rest of Hollywood, but Demi Moore is going to need ALL of the awards for her barn-burner of a performance in this wild, audacious, grotesque and brilliant film about an aging starlet who goes to extreme measures to hold on to a piece of her youth. You're not ready. In theaters this weekend. 📺 Stream & Chill: Agatha All Along Marvel is in its queer witch era and we're like, 'About dang time!' Agatha has been imprisoned for years in the town of Westview, New Jersey following the events of WandaVision, but escapes with the help of a young gay teen warlock. Together they have to form a coven and journey on the Witches' Road to restore her lost powers. Now streaming on Disney+.