Non-topics
PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 9/20/24
rachiepants
September 20 2024 7:28 PM EST
September 20 2024 7:38 PM EST
Hi Fam 🌈
We’re here, we bi, get INTO IT!
That's right, this week marks bisexuality awareness week, where we celebrate the big, beautiful B in our family!
From steamy binge-fests of TV shows and movies that celebrate and include bisexual stories and characters, to learning more about bi history, to seeing that representation today popping up all over pop culture, on Survivor, and in the 15th anniversary of the bisexual awakening classic Jennifer’s Body. There will be no bi-erasure around here!
But that’s not all, we also celebrated the Sapphic women and NBs who stole the show at the 76th Emmy Awards red carpet. And speaking of women, we swooned over a surprising body part *Sapphic spiraling intensifies*, we got choked up over this celebration of Black queer love and felt seen by historical images of the faces of Pride we so rarely see represented. And so much more!
What a week!
Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️
Cheers!
Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief
Westend61/Getty
20th Century Fox
Robert Voets/CBS
Courtesy of Peach Arch Entertainment, Warner Bros, Sony Pictures Classics
Amazon Prime, AMC, HBO
Digital illustration for pride.com by Rachel Shatto (elements: Public domain; Quinn Jeffrey; lev radin; DFree/Shutterstock)
Courtesy of Taylor Hill/GettyImages, Monica Schipper/Getty Images, and Kristy Sparow/GettyImages.
Courtesy of Warner Brothers
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Myung J. Chun/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images; FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/Max
Courtesy of Mike and Kodi; TikTok @michaelanthony2225; TikTok @fin3sse90
(photo) Diana Davies, The New York Public Library, Manuscripts and Archives Division
Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock
Over the weekend I did the cutest thing ever, I attended Corgi Con! Thousands of people — and their dogs — headed to fairgrounds for the most wholesome event of the year. Corgis, many decked out in their finest outfits, ran races, participated in obstacle courses, and received many pets (mostly from me)!
Courtesy of Mubi & Agatha All Along
Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!
🎥 Film: The Substance
Sorry to the rest of Hollywood, but Demi Moore is going to need ALL of the awards for her barn-burner of a performance in this wild, audacious, grotesque and brilliant film about an aging starlet who goes to extreme measures to hold on to a piece of her youth. You're not ready. In theaters this weekend.
📺 Stream & Chill: Agatha All Along
Marvel is in its queer witch era and we're like, 'About dang time!' Agatha has been imprisoned for years in the town of Westview, New Jersey following the events of WandaVision, but escapes with the help of a young gay teen warlock. Together they have to form a coven and journey on the Witches' Road to restore her lost powers. Now streaming on Disney+.
UfaBizPhoto/Shutterstock
Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!
Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.
Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.