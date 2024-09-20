Scroll To Top
PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 9/20/24

rachiepants

Hi Fam 🌈

We’re here, we bi, get INTO IT!

That's right, this week marks bisexuality awareness week, where we celebrate the big, beautiful B in our family!

From steamy binge-fests of TV shows and movies that celebrate and include bisexual stories and characters, to learning more about bi history, to seeing that representation today popping up all over pop culture, on Survivor, and in the 15th anniversary of the bisexual awakening classic Jennifer’s Body. There will be no bi-erasure around here!

But that’s not all, we also celebrated the Sapphic women and NBs who stole the show at the 76th Emmy Awards red carpet. And speaking of women, we swooned over a surprising body part *Sapphic spiraling intensifies*, we got choked up over this celebration of Black queer love and felt seen by historical images of the faces of Pride we so rarely see represented. And so much more!

What a week!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

10 facts you never knew about the bisexual flag

Westend61/Getty

5 bi-awakening moments in 'Jennifer's Body' on it's 15th anniversary

20th Century Fox

Meet the hot bi guy who just came out on 'Survivor'

Robert Voets/CBS

15 movies with bisexual guy characters & where to watch them

Courtesy of Peach Arch Entertainment, Warner Bros, Sony Pictures Classics

​33 TV shows with bisexual male characters & where to watch them​

Amazon Prime, AMC, HBO

1​5 queer stars who SHOULD get cast as Joan of Arc in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film

Digital illustration for pride.com by Rachel Shatto (elements: Public domain; Quinn Jeffrey; lev radin; DFree/Shutterstock)

40 queer women with tantalizingly sexy HANDS that we want ALL OVER us

Courtesy of Taylor Hill/GettyImages, Monica Schipper/Getty Images, and Kristy Sparow/GettyImages.

Wait, will 'Mickey 17' include THAT gay sex scene from the book?

Courtesy of Warner Brothers

Sarah Paulson sets the record straight on her and Holland Taylor's living situation

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

25 swoon-worthy pics that prove Sapphics RULED the red carpet at the 76th Emmy Awards

Myung J. Chun/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images; FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/Max

20 couples celebrate Black gay love by sharing ADORABLE photos in this thread

Courtesy of Mike and Kodi; TikTok @michaelanthony2225; TikTok @fin3sse90

25 vintage photos that prove Pride was NEVER just about white cis gay men

(photo) Diana Davies, The New York Public Library, Manuscripts and Archives Division

​What is 'maschalagnia' and are you turned on by it?

Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

Over the weekend I did the cutest thing ever, I attended Corgi Con! Thousands of people — and their dogs — headed to fairgrounds for the most wholesome event of the year. Corgis, many decked out in their finest outfits, ran races, participated in obstacle courses, and received many pets (mostly from me)!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

The Substance & Agatha All Along

Courtesy of Mubi & Agatha All Along

Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 Film: The Substance

Sorry to the rest of Hollywood, but Demi Moore is going to need ALL of the awards for her barn-burner of a performance in this wild, audacious, grotesque and brilliant film about an aging starlet who goes to extreme measures to hold on to a piece of her youth. You're not ready. In theaters this weekend.

📺 Stream & Chill: Agatha All Along

Marvel is in its queer witch era and we're like, 'About dang time!' Agatha has been imprisoned for years in the town of Westview, New Jersey following the events of WandaVision, but escapes with the help of a young gay teen warlock. Together they have to form a coven and journey on the Witches' Road to restore her lost powers. Now streaming on Disney+.

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

friends camping

UfaBizPhoto/Shutterstock

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can't live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

