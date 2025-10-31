Hi Fam 🌈

🎃 It’s baaaack! The 20 best costumes from the 'I hate gay Halloween' meme in 2025

🥵 Scooben Von Duben is Pride.com’s King of The Dark Room!

🧟♀️ Zombies are gay! Tina Romero on how 'Queens of the Dead' honors her father's legacy and queers the genre

🏛️ Meet Rob Jetten: The Netherlands' new Prime Minister is hot, gay & has a sexy Olympian boyfriend

📺 Binge alert! 30 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in November 2025 — and where to watch them

😉 Hey, daddy! 6 things gay men should know before having sex with a silver fox

Cheers,

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

57 modern LGBTQ+ horror films & where to stream them Courtesy of Shudder; Momentum Pictures; Tubi

PRIDE Exclusives 💅

Tina Romero on how 'Queens of the Dead' honors her father's legacy and queers the genre Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Katy O’Brian & Riki Lindhome recall kissing the first time they met on the ‘Queens of the Dead’ set Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

That's so GAY! 🏳️‍🌈

The Netherlands' new Prime Minister is hot, gay & has a sexy Olympian boyfriend Footage still via TikTok @nicokennan97

Gay Senate staffer easily completes ICE fitness test that Trump-Noem recruits are failing courtesy Josh Sorbe

18 celebs who proudly served 'nipple confidence' on the red carpet Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; Frazer Harrison/WireImage; Karwai Tang/WireImage; Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

11 sexiest lesbian and sapphic TV shows ever & where to stream them Netflix; Acorn Media

Brittany Snow knows you think she's in love with Malin Åkerman and she agrees Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Sex / Dating / Wellness 💋

5 things sapphics need to know about sex with an Older Wiser Lesbian, according to sex experts Getty Images

6 things gay men should know before having sex with a silver fox, according to sex experts Shutterstock Creative

PRIDE in the Streets 🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish went to the final night of Hokus Pokus Live! with his bestie Karsyn in Los Angeles. The spectacular cast included Ginger Minj, Sapphira Cristál, Jujubee, and Landon Cider. It was a spooky delight! Happy Halloween!

