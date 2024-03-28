Pro volleyball stars Tim Brewster & Kyle Friend are officially dating

A partnership on and off the court!

Pro beach volleyball players Tim Brewster and Kyle Friend, both athletes for the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP), are not only partners in a match, but they’re also an actual couple and have been dating for some time now.

Brewster and Friend opened up about their romantic relationship in a profile for Volleyball Magazine and shared other details during an episode of the Sandcast podcast. After meeting as beach volleyball players in the summer of 2022, Friend felt like Brewster started “figuring [him] out” — in a good way, of course!

“Seeing an example of someone who is out and confident and able to do volleyball, I’d never been around that,” Brewster told Volleyball Magazine. “To see somebody like that helped me through a lot of these internal struggles I was having. Obviously, I worked really hard and there was a lot of stuff I did to make my volleyball really good. But there’s also a mental component, whether it was confidence or being comfortable, [that] helped my volleyball click. It made a huge difference for me on and off the court. It was cool for me to see that journey.”

As they started playing together as a duo and identified a successful partnership in volleyball, their first instinct was to keep things professional between them. "It's funny because, early on, we were like 'Let's protect the volleyball. We're playing such good volleyball, we need to protect that," Brewster explained. "So naive. Looking back on it a year and a half ago, [it's] crazy that we were saying that. And now we need to make sure we're taking care of the off-the-court [relationship] first, because that is what's most important." Seriously, how adorable are these two?!