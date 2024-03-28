Scroll To Top
Sports

Pro volleyball stars Tim Brewster & Kyle Friend are officially dating

Pro volleyball stars Tim Brewster & Kyle Friend are officially dating

Kyle Friend and Tim Brewster via Instagram; via Getty Images
Instagram (@kylefriend10); Getty Images

These volleyball partners are now also dating — and it’s all just too adorable!

simbernardo

A partnership on and off the court!

Pro beach volleyball players Tim Brewster and Kyle Friend, both athletes for the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP), are not only partners in a match, but they’re also an actual couple and have been dating for some time now.

Brewster and Friend opened up about their romantic relationship in a profile for Volleyball Magazine and shared other details during an episode of the Sandcast podcast. After meeting as beach volleyball players in the summer of 2022, Friend felt like Brewster started “figuring [him] out” — in a good way, of course!

“Seeing an example of someone who is out and confident and able to do volleyball, I’d never been around that,” Brewster told Volleyball Magazine. “To see somebody like that helped me through a lot of these internal struggles I was having. Obviously, I worked really hard and there was a lot of stuff I did to make my volleyball really good. But there’s also a mental component, whether it was confidence or being comfortable, [that] helped my volleyball click. It made a huge difference for me on and off the court. It was cool for me to see that journey.”

As they started playing together as a duo and identified a successful partnership in volleyball, their first instinct was to keep things professional between them. “It’s funny because, early on, we were like ‘Let’s protect the volleyball. We’re playing such good volleyball, we need to protect that,” Brewster explained. “So naive. Looking back on it a year and a half ago, [it’s] crazy that we were saying that. And now we need to make sure we’re taking care of the off-the-court [relationship] first, because that is what’s most important.”

Seriously, how adorable are these two?!

When it comes to their continued success as a beach volleyball team, Brewster believes that their personal relationship is actually very helpful.

“There’s an incentive to figure it out on the court because it has to stay on the court,” Brewster said. “It helped us that we played together for six months before the off-the-court relationship started, so we had those boundaries of what the on-the-court relationship looked like. We know how to keep the two separate. We know how to bind it up and keep it as separate as they can be, so they don’t bleed into one another.”

All our congratulations to Tim Brewster and Kyle Friend for being such great examples of out LGBTQ+ athletes, figuring out how to make things work for them on- and off-the-court, and now disclosing their incredibly inspirational love story!

From Your Site Articles
SportsPodcastDatingMenCouplesCelebrities
association of volleyball professionalsavpkyle friendtim brewstervolleyball
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains queer multiverses. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains queer multiverses. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Read Full Bio