PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 6/21/24

Pride month keeps trucking along and reminding us of both the reasons we celebrate — and why it all began with a riot.

On the celebration front, we've continued rolling out our Grand Marshals, all of whom have been people who not only embody Pride but who make us Proud to call them part of our rainbow family. This week that honor went to Zane Phillips, an up-and-coming actor with the classic good looks of a Golden Age of Hollywood era movie star, but who unlike those who came before him has lived his life out and proud from the moment he burst onto the scene!

The Boys is back and better than ever thanks to its truly terrifying rogues gallery. PRIDE sat down with the cast to discuss how its approach to villainy makes it uniquely capable of satirizing the times we're living through. Plus, out actor Valorie Curry joins the cast and blows us away — and it made conservatives big mad this week, which had us giggling.

Bridgerton fans finally got the bisexual plotline they have been clamoring for since season one and PRIDE caught up with star Luke Thompson to talk all about those steamy scenes and why he's proud of how the show teased the story out. We were also delighted to see David Tennant and Marlon Wayans setting incredible examples of how to be a proud parent of a trans child. Plus we cheer on our queer stars who are on the verge of EGOT status, live for the bromance between Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe (seriously they are cutest), Yvie Oddly spills all the steamy deets about her new memoir, and so much more!



'The Boys' baddies on why the show's secret super weapon is the complexity of its villains Courtesy of Prime Video

6 pics of Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe being the CUTEST together Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

10 queer entertainers on the verge of gaining EGOT status Arturo Holmes; DFree; lev radin/Shutterstock

The queer history behind that TikTok Gen X Parents '80s dance challenge blowing up your timeline tiktok @definitelynotwolfie1; Mike Prior/Getty Images; tiktok @amanda_carluccio

8 quick tips for finding ethical queer porn for when you're in the mood for some spicy solo time Davey Wavey

Zane Phillips is the future of gay Hollywood and an inspiring reminder of how far we’ve come Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Celebrate Pride in harmony: GALA Choruses 2024 Festival unveils livestream & merch Courtesy The Pride Store

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish is continuing to show his Pride around the world and this week was no different! He just visited Puerto Rico to learn all about the island’s vibrant history and even had the opportunity to chat with Alyssa Hunter from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Talk about an epic way to celebrate Pride Month!

I headed into San Francisco for a night of drag, horror, filth, and glamour at The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season 5 Tour at August Hall. And folks, when I tell you these monsters know how to put on a show, I mean it! The Boulets were joined by this season's top four, Throb Zombie, Blackberri, Orkgotik, and winner Niohuru X for a night of drag nightmare EXCELLENCE!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Courtesy of Apple TV+; Max; Maren Morris/YouTube Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 In Theaters: Fancy Dance Lily Gladstone. We honestly could stop there. That's all the reason we need to guarantee we are seated. The film follows Gladstone's Jax, who is driven to find her missing sister as she navigates "moving through a colonized world while at the mercy of a failed justice system." 📺 Stream & Chill: House of the Dragon (Season 2) Dragons, family drama, murder, intrigue, Sapphic tension, oh yeah, we're all in on season two the Game of Thrones spin-off. Pick your team, and prepare to have your heart broken. 🎧 In our ears: 'Cut!' by Maren Morris feat. Julia Michaels Fresh off coming out at as bi, our queen Maren Morris is back with a new catchy AF and highly personal jam — and we're obsessed.