Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird's Engagement Gives Us Hope for Love in 2020

2020 absolutely sucked, but the engagement of the two out sports icons melted our icy hearts and made us believe in love again.

The onslaught of bad news has been never-ending in 2020. We do not deny this. But if there's one group of people who we can count on to do us a solid time after time, it's lesbians. Thankfully, they've done it again.

Sports icons Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird recently announced their engagement after four years of being together. As the phrase goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. As such, Bird posted a photo to Instagram of Rapinoe on a knee, putting a ring on Bird's finger in a pool. The pair comprise one of the biggest power couples in sports at the moment and have gotten engagement a little under a year after the marriage of another lesbian sports power couple: Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger. The two couples are friends as Rapinoe was a part of the Harris-Krieger wedding.

The news comes just weeks after Bird won her fourth WNBA championship with the Seattle Storm. That victory stamped Bird with an unprecedented status as the first person to win four WNBA championships in four decades. Only two NBA players have done the same in their league. But Bird has also won four Olympic gold medals laying for Team USA, four FIBA World Cup Titles and five EuroLeague Championships.

Of course she's not the only star player of the relationship. Rapinoe was named Best FIFA Women's Player in 2019, and won gold at the 2012 Summer Olympics, 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. She also won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards at that latter championship and notably led the decision for the U.S. national women's soccer team to not visit the White House given its occupant, Donald Trump.

Rapinoe is set to release her memoir, One Life, on November 10, 2020.