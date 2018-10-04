#TV

Cordelia Goode Reminding Everyone She's the Supreme Is ICONIC AF

Just in case y'all forgot, she's "the F***ING SUPREME!"

By Raffy Ermac
October 04 2018 8:00 AM EDT
Warning! Minor American Horror Story: Apocalypse spoilers ahead!

We're not gonna give too much away, but on last night's episode of the latest season of FX's popular horror anthology American Horror Story: Apocalypse, an instantly iconic moment was born:

In a heated exchange with some sexist Warlocks (again, we're not gonna try to give too much away), Coven's Supreme Witch Cordelia Goode (played by one of our queer icons Sarah Paulson) had to remind everyone who the fuck she was, and the internet was LIVING for it!

The next time someone tries to test you and question your shine, just hit 'em with Cordelia's "I'M THE FUCKING SUPREME!"

