Cordelia Goode Reminding Everyone She's the Supreme Is ICONIC AF

Warning! Minor American Horror Story: Apocalypse spoilers ahead!

We're not gonna give too much away, but on last night's episode of the latest season of FX's popular horror anthology American Horror Story: Apocalypse, an instantly iconic moment was born:

if anyone ever needed a reminder pic.twitter.com/2tJmhi30xv — skel(kate)on (@flvngfromspace) October 3, 2018

In a heated exchange with some sexist Warlocks (again, we're not gonna try to give too much away), Coven's Supreme Witch Cordelia Goode (played by one of our queer icons Sarah Paulson) had to remind everyone who the fuck she was, and the internet was LIVING for it!

BECAUSE I'M THE FUCKING SUPREME pic.twitter.com/Vsm9RvzwaG — genie (@blanchettswhore) October 4, 2018

The amount of WOMAN power and confidence in this whole episode of @AHSFX like I WANT a mother fucking male to try and mansplain something to me ... from 1- Cordelia I am “ THE FUCKING SUPREME “ #AHSApocalypse pic.twitter.com/C7lMHkTAIi — Faith W (@UloveFaith) October 4, 2018

Im gonna play this video on a loop #ahsapocalypse pic.twitter.com/hYnH4bUfTJ — (@blutjeans) October 4, 2018

“Because I’m the F*CKING Supreme!”



Do Not Come For Cordelia Goode Unless Cordelia Goode Calls For You !!!!!!!! #AHSApocalypse #AHSCoven pic.twitter.com/q1q2YdFh0K — His Royal Highness Prince S’Kylar Ezell of Wakanda (@Skylar_Writer) October 4, 2018

The next time someone tries to test you and question your shine, just hit 'em with Cordelia's "I'M THE FUCKING SUPREME!"