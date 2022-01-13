Poison Ivy Finally Debuted on CW’s Batwoman & Fans Are So Thrilled

A glimpse into Bridget Regan’s take on Poison Ivy for The CW’s Batwoman is here, and she’s leaving fans ready to go full vegan.

Batwoman announced its intention to bring Poison Ivy into its third season towards the end of last year, with Regan herself sharing this dark pic of the greenery-based villain.

Poison Ivy is a former botany student who was working as a scientist when a colleague injected her with plant toxins during an experiment. As tends to be the case with the fan-favorite villain, she uses her new powers to try to make changes benefiting the environment, often at the expense of humans, leaving her in the crosshairs of Gotham’s heroes.

TV Line got the scoop before her appearance on last night's episode, sharing stunning pics of Regan’s take on the formidable foe.

“I based everything on [the] idea that plants are better than people, and that was it,” Regan told TV Line. “I was really drawn to her mission. I was drawn to this metamorphosis that she’s gone through — her extreme commitment to that mission, how radicalized she is, how passionate she is.”

Poison Ivy has historically had a complex and occasionally romantic relationship with Harley Quinn — who has not yet appeared in Batwoman — and the photos suggest the CW show will be keeping up Ivy’s queerness in this iteration.

Regan played a lesbian in the CW’s Jane the Virgin, and had already amassed a strong queer fanbase during her time on Legend of the Seeker, so Batwoman fans are more than thrilled to see her take on this iconic role next.

Batwoman airs Wednesdays on The CW.