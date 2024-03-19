New Kate Middleton video is TOTALLY convincing...the memes have us CACKLING

With the Kate Middleton conspiracy theories reaching a peak, a new photo of the Princess of Wales has surfaced! …or has it?

UK tabloids have been frantically reporting that Middleton was spotted at Windsor Farm Shop over the weekend alongside her husband, Prince William. The Sun claimed that “onlookers” — plural — thought she seemed “happy, relaxed and healthy” on her alleged outing.

For those who have missed out on the mystery that has captivated the internet in recent weeks, the tl;dr is that Middleton has disappeared from the public eye since December, which is very unlike her.

In mid-January, the official word from Kensington Palace was that Middleton recently underwent abdominal surgery and would not resume her royal duties until the end of March. This still seemed sketchy to a lot of people, and the conspiracy theories continued to snowball.

A grainy picture allegedly of Kate in a car surfacing earlier this month didn’t help, nor did a blatantly photoshopped image of her with her kids posted to her Instagram for Mother’s Day.

After the Windsor Farm Shop report did little to convince people that Middleton is fine, a video surfaced, purporting to show the two strolling along, unbothered by the public.





Now, UK tabloids seem to be trying to hammer home the message that this proves all is well. “Finally everyone can calm down now,” one royal source told The Telegraph, while the Daily Mail asserted this “will silence the conspiracy theorists.” And sure, TMZ says the metadata (which can easily be edited) supports the claim of when and where it was filmed. But that’s actually not the bit people who have been captivated by this saga are disputing, as “evidence” once again only ends up coming across as more suspicious.

That ain’t Kate….

To the surprise of no one who has spent literally any time at all on the internet, this alleged sighting ultimately only served to ramp up the conspiracy theories — and jokes, of course.