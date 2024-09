Greek gods for the win... AJR_Photo/Shutterstock Over the last few years, you may have become more familiar with the term “sapphic” as an umbrella term for women loving women (WLW). However, this goes deeper than the term “lesbian” to encompass women who identify as bisexual, pansexual, transgender, or nonbinary. Of course, the term goes much deeper than that, but we’ve already delved into what sapphic means. Today, we’re going to talk about a more recent term gaining traction that brings in the male perspective: Achillean. Read on to figure out what Achillean means, the Greek god it was inspired by, and how you can best support your Achillean friends.

What is Achillean? Andrii Nekrasov/Shutterstock According to the Equity & Inclusion Office of the University of British Columbia, Achillean is an umbrella term for “men or men-aligned individuals” who are generally attracted to “other men and men-aligned people.” This doesn’t mean that Achilleans are only attracted to men, since bisexual men can also identify as Achillean. It’s based on the Greek god Achilles, who most people know because of the tendon in your calf and foot or the “Achilles heel” that’s meant to be your kryptonite. Since the Achilles heel is meant to expose your most weak and vulnerable points, the term “Achillean” is an endearing term that reminds us of Achilles’ strength at all times.



How is being Achillean different than being gay? Daniel Megias/Shutterstock Just as sapphic is different than being a lesbian, Achillean is different than being gay. Being “gay” means you are a man who is exclusively attracted to other men. If you don’t identify as a cis man but still define yourself as male-aligning, you’d be an Achillean. The same goes if you’re attracted to people who aren’t cis men but also align with being a man. Achillean is also referred to as men loving men, or “MLM.” It is a broader term that acts as a way to reject more specific labels and is a non-exclusive counterpart to being gay.

Who is Achilles? Jona Lendering/Public Commons Achilles is one of the most prominent and memorable figures in Greek mythology. He also played a key role in the Trojan War and was well known for his strength. The story behind his heel traces back to his mother, Thetis. Unlike Thetis, Achilles was born mortal, so she made an attempt to make him immortal by dipping him in the River Styx in the underworld, holding him only by his heel. Said heel became the only part of Achilles not immortal, which thus became his biggest source of weakness. However, whether the arrow that killed him actually went through his heel or his torso is still up for debate. Achilles also plays the central character in Homer’s Iliad, which acts as the biggest source of information and myth.

Was Achilles gay? Francesco Cantone/Shutterstock So, what does any of this have to do with gay men, apart from Achilles being a sexy warrior? Although nothing was ever confirmed — nor was Achilles’ actual existence — many believe that Achilles had a secret and important relationship with Patroclus, another hero of the Trojan War and an additionally vital character in the Iliad. Regardless if the relationship between Achilles and Patroclus was romantic or not, it still plays a crucial role in the story. With Achilles describing Patroclus as “the man I loved beyond all other comrades, loved as my own life,” many have speculated that Homer’s iteration eludes to the two having a love affair.

When did the “Achillean” term start? Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock This relationship between Achilles and Patroclus is central to the origin of the “Achillean” term. Greek poet Theocritus also seems to have bought into the rumor that the duo were lovers in his Idyll XXIXpoem titled “Loves,” where he wrote, “Mindful of this, be gentle, is my prayer/And love me, guileless, ev’n as I loved thee/So when thou has a beard, such friends as were/Achilles and Patroclus we may be.” Considering this is a poem from a man to a boy addressing their future once he gets older, it’s another nod to the truth behind the relationship of Achilles and Patroclus. As to the actual term “Achillean,” the earliest recording comes from John Addington Symond’s 1883 book A Problem in Greek Ethics. Although using a different spelling, Symond hones in on the “Achilleian friends” that encompassed “not luxury or the delights which feminine attractions offered.” He makes multiple mentions of “Achilleian friends” throughout the text. Additionally, the term popped up again in 1959 in A.C. Hamilton’s article “Spenser’s Treatment of Myth.” In it, he examines the character Guyon, saying he “subdues these Achillean affections through his own power; but they break out again as Cymochles lapses into lust and Pyrochles burns in the idle lake.” While the term is hundreds of years old, it didn't start gaining popularity as a sexual identity until around 2016 when an Achillean flag was created on Tumblr.

What does the Achillean flag look like? Janusz Bogdan/Shutterstock The Achillean flag gained popularity on Tumblr just as the sapphic flag did. The original design is credited to the pridenpositivity-blog, but the Pride-Flags account on DeviantArt gave it some modifications. The flag is comprised of two light blue strips on the top and bottom of the flag, with an off-white cream color in the center and a green flower in the middle. Green indicated gay affiliations in ancient Rome, and Victorian men would pin a green carnation on their lapels.