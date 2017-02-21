Abby Wambach Is Officially Engaged!

Photo: Instagram (@abbywambach)

Abby Wambach, known for her career as a professional Wold Cup-winning soccer star, announced last week that she and girlfriend Glennon Doyle Melton (a popular Christian writer/blogger) are finally tying the knot. After the two women ended their respective previous marriages at the end of last year, Wambach and Melton confirmed speculation that they were dating in November.

The news broke over on Melton's Facebook, and shortly thereafter on Abby's Instagram, with the former post featuring the couple's engagement rings while stating the caption "Abby and I have decided to hold hands forever. Love Wins."

Happy. #iseethemoonnow A post shared by Mary Wambach (@abbywambach) on Feb 19, 2017 at 7:19am PST

h/t: LGBTQ Nation