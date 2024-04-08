Unlocking a new level of beauty with Dr Botanicals' ethical skincare line

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

In a world where ethical beauty meets conscious choices, Dr Botanicals Cooperative stands as a beacon of compassion and integrity. Founded by Richard Walker, the company celebrates a decade of excellence in the beauty industry, driven by a commitment to crafting transformative skincare solutions. With a portfolio encompassing brands like Dr Botanicals, Apothecary by Dr Botanicals, and skinChemists, they offer luxurious goods that prioritize self-care and inner harmony.

The story of Dr Botanicals traces back to Richard’s father, Francis G. F. Walker, a pioneer in creating vegan, botanical skincare products. His dedication to quality and results laid the foundation for Dr Botanicals' ethos, which continues to thrive today. Richard Walker, following in his father's footsteps, emphasizes the importance of passion and love in formulating skincare treatments, echoing a legacy of care and efficacy.

Dr Botanicals Moroccan Rose Facial Oil Courtesy The Pride Store

Dr Botanicals' presence on The Pride Store offers a diverse range of products tailored to meet various skincare needs. From the original Dr Botanicals collection, indulge in the best-selling Moroccan Rose Facial Oil, a decadent elixir that quenches thirsty skin for refreshing, healthy results. Packed with minerals and vitamins, it rejuvenates, renews, and protects the skin, providing intense moisturization to keep your complexion radiant and hydrated.

Meanwhile, Apothecary by Dr Botanicals showcases the power of natural ingredients with offerings like the Coffee Superfood Renewing Facial Exfoliator. This gentle yet effective exfoliator is packed with a cocktail of anti-inflammatory ingredients and skin-smoothing fruit extracts that buff away dead skin cells, revealing a soft, radiant complexion. Pair it with the Grapefruit & Watermelon Superfood Refreshing Cleanser, a refreshing daily cleanser filled with antioxidants and botanical extracts that gently cleanse and prevent imperfections without drying out the skin.

Apothecary by Dr Botanicals Grapefruit & Watermelon Superfood Refreshing Cleanser, Turmeric Superfood Restoring Treatment Mask, and Coffee Superfood Renewing Facial Exfoliator Courtesy The Pride Store

When it's time to transform your complexion, turn to Apothecary by Dr Botanicals' Turmeric Superfood Restoring Treatment Mask. This wonder formulation provides antioxidant protection and hydration to boost radiance while balancing out your skin tone. Fortified with nutrient-rich turmeric root extract, it creates a barrier against moisture loss and banishes blemishes, thanks to its skin-calming powers. And just in time for Pride season, don't miss the Lemon Superfood all-in-one Rescue Butter, a multi-use, high-performance butter packed with minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins to rejuvenate, renew, and invigorate dull and dry skin.

Apothecary by Dr Botanicals Lemon Superfood all-in-one Rescue Butter Courtesy The Pride Store

skinChemists' presence on The Pride Store brings forth the Youth Series collections, each tailored to nourish and revitalize the skin. The Wrinkle Killer Day Moisturizer, infused with anti-aging active ingredients like Syn-Ake, Aquaxyl, and Gransil DMCM-5, aims to combat visible signs of aging while providing deep hydration.

skinChemists Wrinkle Killer Day Moisturizer Courtesy The Pride Store

Additionally, the luxurious Green Caviar Youth Series harnesses the power of Green Caviar Extract to improve skin elasticity. This collection includes a day moisturizer, an eye serum, a facial serum, a face mask, and a night moisturizer, all designed to increase skin elasticity and improve tired, dull-looking skin for a revived complexion.

skinChemists Green Caviar Youth Series Courtesy The Pride Store

Moreover, skinChemists' Youth Series also features products enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, renowned for its hydrating properties. From eye serums to night moisturizers, this collection aims to improve skin elasticity, smoothness, and hydration, providing a comprehensive skincare solution.





skinChemists Hyaluronic Acid Youth Series Courtesy The Pride Store

In a landscape saturated with skincare options, Dr Botanicals and their affiliated brands stand out for their commitment to ethical beauty and transformative results. Through innovative formulations rooted in tradition and driven by passion, they continue to redefine beauty standards, offering skincare products that nurture both the skin and the soul. As they grace The Pride Store with their diverse range of offerings, they invite you to embark on a journey of self-care and celebration, embracing the radiance of ethical beauty.

