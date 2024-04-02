Scroll To Top
Shopping

Spring into The Pride Store’s top new arrivals for April

Spring into The Pride Store’s top new arrivals for April
Courtesy The Pride Store

Uncover what’s new at The Pride Store this April for spring’s freshest finds.

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

As the flowers bloom and the sun shines brighter, it's time to refresh your wardrobe and embrace the vibrant spirit of spring. And what better way to celebrate the season of renewal and pride than by exploring The Pride Store's top 10 new arrivals for April? From stylish accessories to bold fashion statements, these products are sure to add an extra dose of joy and color to your life. Let's dive into the fabulous world of The Pride Store's latest offerings.

See what’s new at The Pride Store this month and receive free shipping with promo code “SPRING” (valid thru 4/30) when you shopThePrideStore.com.

GAY ALMANAC - VERS MURSE PHONE BAG + FAN HOLSTER COMBO

GAY ALMANAC - VERS MURSE PHONE BAG + FAN HOLSTER COMBO

Courtesy The Pride Store

Say hello to convenience and style with Gay Almanac's Vers Murse Phone Bag + Fan Holster Combo. This specially designed phone bag is not just practical; it's also a fashion statement in itself. With its eye-catching red design, you can carry your phone, credit cards, cash, and all your festival essentials with ease. Plus, the fan holster ensures that you stay cool and fabulous all day long.

GAY ALMANAC - EVERYTHING HURTS HAND FAN

GAY ALMANAC - EVERYTHING HURTS HAND FAN

Courtesy The Pride Store

After dancing the night away, let everyone know that "EVERYTHING HURTS" with Gay Almanac's Everything Hurts Hand Fan. This playful accessory is perfect for those moments when you need a break but still want to make a statement. With its bold design and sturdy construction, this hand fan is a must-have for any pride event or party.

MANBUNS - MEN'S BEE BRIEF

MANBUNS - MEN'S BEE BRIEF

Courtesy The Pride Store

Buzz into spring with Manbuns' Men's Bee Brief. Featuring a playful honey bee print, these briefs are sure to turn heads and add a touch of sweetness to your wardrobe. Made from high-quality materials, they offer both comfort and style, making them the perfect choice for everyday wear or special occasions.

ICONIC UNDIES - MEN'S JOCKSTRAP

ICONIC UNDIES - MEN'S JOCKSTRAP

Courtesy The Pride Store

Feel your most iconic self with Iconic Undies' Men's Jockstrap. Crafted from soft cotton, this jockstrap provides the perfect blend of support and comfort. The wide, smooth elastics ensure a seamless fit, while the discreet design adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Whether you're hitting the gym or hitting the town, this jockstrap has got you covered.

MANIC PANIC N.Y.C, INC. - ELECTRIC BANANA CLASSIC PRIDE BUNDLE

MANIC PANIC N.Y.C, INC. - ELECTRIC BANANA CLASSIC PRIDE BUNDLE

Courtesy The Pride Store

Get ready to unleash your inner rainbow with Manic Panic's® Electric Banana Classic Pride Bundle. This comprehensive kit includes everything you need to create bold and vibrant hair colors that last. From semi-permanent dyes to bleaching kits and conditioning masks, this bundle has it all. Plus, all products are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about looking fabulous.

MANIC PANIC N.Y.C, INC. - AMP SPRAY AND GLAM STRIP BUNDLE

MANIC PANIC N.Y.C, INC. - AMP SPRAY AND GLAM STRIP BUNDLE

Courtesy The Pride Store

Take your hair game to the next level with Manic Panic's® Amp Spray and Glam Strip Bundle. Featuring a range of vibrant colors and glitter sprays, this bundle allows you to experiment with your look and express your unique style. Whether you want to add colorful streaks, touch up your roots, or create a glittering masterpiece, this bundle has you covered.

STUDLEYDUDS - OOOH HONEY CAFTAN

STUDLEYDUDS - OOOH HONEY CAFTAN

Courtesy The Pride Store

Make a buzz-worthy entrance with Studleyduds' Oooh Honey Caftan. Featuring a bright yellow design adorned with handsome hairy hunks, this caftan is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Made from smooth poly chiffon, it offers both style and comfort, making it the perfect choice for pool parties, beach days, or lounging at home.

STUDLEYDUDS - ALWAYS LOVE U TOTE

STUDLEYDUDS - ALWAYS LOVE U TOTE

Courtesy The Pride Store

Good Golly, Dolly. Where'd ya get that big bag? Carry all your essentials in style with Studleyduds' Always Love U Tote. This extra-large tote bag is perfect for beach trips, gym sessions, or running errands on the weekend. With its spacious design and stylish exterior, it's sure to become your new favorite accessory.

THE KINK SHOP - THE ORIGINAL TAZZAPPER

THE KINK SHOP - THE ORIGINAL TAZZAPPER

Courtesy The Pride Store

Add a little spark to your life with The Kink Shop's Original Tazzapper. This fun toy delivers a static shock of electricity concentrated on the point of contact, creating a thrilling sensation that's sure to excite. Perfect for adding an extra element of playfulness to your intimate moments, it's a must-have for any adventurous soul.

THE KINK SHOP - BUNNY FLOGGER

THE KINK SHOP - BUNNY FLOGGER

Courtesy The Pride Store

Indulge your softer side with The Kink Shop's Bunny Flogger. Made from genuine rabbit fur, this soft flogger is perfect for those who prefer a gentler touch. With its sleek design and luxurious feel, it's a delightful addition to any collection of intimate accessories.

The Pride Store's top 10 new arrivals for April offer a delightful array of products to celebrate the season of renewal and pride. From stylish accessories to bold fashion statements, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So why wait? Spring into action and explore these fabulous finds today!

Receive free shipping with promo code “SPRING” (valid thru 4/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

SHOP THE PRIDE STORE NOW:

From Your Site Articles
ShoppingLifestyle
nsfwthe pride store
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Nic Austin

Read Full Bio