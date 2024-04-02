ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

As the flowers bloom and the sun shines brighter, it's time to refresh your wardrobe and embrace the vibrant spirit of spring. And what better way to celebrate the season of renewal and pride than by exploring The Pride Store's top 10 new arrivals for April? From stylish accessories to bold fashion statements, these products are sure to add an extra dose of joy and color to your life. Let's dive into the fabulous world of The Pride Store's latest offerings.

See what’s new at The Pride Store this month and receive free shipping with promo code “SPRING” (valid thru 4/30) when you shopThePrideStore.com.

GAY ALMANAC - VERS MURSE PHONE BAG + FAN HOLSTER COMBO Courtesy The Pride Store Say hello to convenience and style with Gay Almanac's Vers Murse Phone Bag + Fan Holster Combo. This specially designed phone bag is not just practical; it's also a fashion statement in itself. With its eye-catching red design, you can carry your phone, credit cards, cash, and all your festival essentials with ease. Plus, the fan holster ensures that you stay cool and fabulous all day long.

GAY ALMANAC - EVERYTHING HURTS HAND FAN Courtesy The Pride Store After dancing the night away, let everyone know that "EVERYTHING HURTS" with Gay Almanac's Everything Hurts Hand Fan. This playful accessory is perfect for those moments when you need a break but still want to make a statement. With its bold design and sturdy construction, this hand fan is a must-have for any pride event or party.

MANBUNS - MEN'S BEE BRIEF Courtesy The Pride Store Buzz into spring with Manbuns' Men's Bee Brief. Featuring a playful honey bee print, these briefs are sure to turn heads and add a touch of sweetness to your wardrobe. Made from high-quality materials, they offer both comfort and style, making them the perfect choice for everyday wear or special occasions.

ICONIC UNDIES - MEN'S JOCKSTRAP Courtesy The Pride Store Feel your most iconic self with Iconic Undies' Men's Jockstrap. Crafted from soft cotton, this jockstrap provides the perfect blend of support and comfort. The wide, smooth elastics ensure a seamless fit, while the discreet design adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Whether you're hitting the gym or hitting the town, this jockstrap has got you covered.

MANIC PANIC N.Y.C, INC. - ELECTRIC BANANA CLASSIC PRIDE BUNDLE Courtesy The Pride Store Get ready to unleash your inner rainbow with Manic Panic's® Electric Banana Classic Pride Bundle. This comprehensive kit includes everything you need to create bold and vibrant hair colors that last. From semi-permanent dyes to bleaching kits and conditioning masks, this bundle has it all. Plus, all products are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about looking fabulous.

MANIC PANIC N.Y.C, INC. - AMP SPRAY AND GLAM STRIP BUNDLE Courtesy The Pride Store Take your hair game to the next level with Manic Panic's® Amp Spray and Glam Strip Bundle. Featuring a range of vibrant colors and glitter sprays, this bundle allows you to experiment with your look and express your unique style. Whether you want to add colorful streaks, touch up your roots, or create a glittering masterpiece, this bundle has you covered.

STUDLEYDUDS - OOOH HONEY CAFTAN Courtesy The Pride Store Make a buzz-worthy entrance with Studleyduds' Oooh Honey Caftan. Featuring a bright yellow design adorned with handsome hairy hunks, this caftan is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Made from smooth poly chiffon, it offers both style and comfort, making it the perfect choice for pool parties, beach days, or lounging at home.

STUDLEYDUDS - ALWAYS LOVE U TOTE Courtesy The Pride Store Good Golly, Dolly. Where'd ya get that big bag? Carry all your essentials in style with Studleyduds' Always Love U Tote. This extra-large tote bag is perfect for beach trips, gym sessions, or running errands on the weekend. With its spacious design and stylish exterior, it's sure to become your new favorite accessory.

THE KINK SHOP - THE ORIGINAL TAZZAPPER Courtesy The Pride Store Add a little spark to your life with The Kink Shop's Original Tazzapper. This fun toy delivers a static shock of electricity concentrated on the point of contact, creating a thrilling sensation that's sure to excite. Perfect for adding an extra element of playfulness to your intimate moments, it's a must-have for any adventurous soul.