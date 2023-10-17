Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Had 'Experiences With Women' In New Memoir
The actress addresses the rumors circulating about her sexuality in her new memoir Worthy.
Rumors have been swirling for years about Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s marriage and their sexuality—some of it fueled by wild speculation and some fueled by the couple’s own words.
Now, Pinkett Smith is clearing the air in her new memoir Worthy which landed on shelves on October 17.
"Now, there have always been rumors that I'm gay—that I like women,” the actress wrote, according to reporting from TooFab. “Maybe that had something to do with the clubs where I hung out, like the Catch, one of the leading LGBTQ+ spots in L.A. at this time that had nights for getting up and doing lip-synchs, and where I myself, on several occasions, got up onstage and lip-synched to all kinda of songs. I killed Madonna's 'Vogue' there one night."
For years there have been rumors that both Pinkett Smith and husband Will are gay and faking their relationship, but the 52-year-old actress faced the gossip about her sexuality head-on, writing about the “sexual experiences” she had when she first moved to Los Angeles in the early ‘90s. "The truth is that during those early years of exploration in Hollywood, I had a few sexual experiences with women, only to realize that when it comes to sex, I love men,” she wrote.
"Still, I cherish the beauty of women inside and out. And I have never stopped being infatuated and in awe of women of all ages, sizes, and colors," the Red Table Talk host continued. "My belief is—women are the most amazing creatures on the planet, and I hold reverence for women through my friendships."
While Pinkett Smith says that she ultimately decided she wasn’t gay, that adventurous period in her life taught her "that every woman should have the right and the freedom to explore and embrace her sexuality unapologetically by her own definition."