Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Had 'Experiences With Women' In New Memoir

Rumors have been swirling for years about Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s marriage and their sexuality—some of it fueled by wild speculation and some fueled by the couple’s own words.

Now, Pinkett Smith is clearing the air in her new memoir Worthy which landed on shelves on October 17.

"Now, there have always been rumors that I'm gay—that I like women,” the actress wrote, according to reporting from TooFab. “Maybe that had something to do with the clubs where I hung out, like the Catch, one of the leading LGBTQ+ spots in L.A. at this time that had nights for getting up and doing lip-synchs, and where I myself, on several occasions, got up onstage and lip-synched to all kinda of songs. I killed Madonna's 'Vogue' there one night."