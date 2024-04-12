Scroll To Top
Books

Mariah Carey's response to gay author inspired by her music has fans tearing up

Mariah Carey's response to gay author inspired by her music has fans tearing up

Mariah Carey
Shutterstock

Never say Glitter didn't have a cultural impact!

rachelkiley

Mariah Carey fans are celebrating a sweet moment on Twitter between the singer and a fan-turned-author who cited her as the inspiration for his LGBTQ+ book for kids.

Last year, Ian Eagleton published a book about an 11-year-old named James who “loves dancing, poetry and Mariah Carey.” From the description, it sounds like the story of a boy who is initially confident in who he is and the things he loves — even if he doesn’t have a complete grasp on what that all means just yet — but struggles with school bullies and a father who is uncomfortable with gay people and stepping outside of traditional gender roles.

Eagleton detailed how Carey’s music helped him through his difficult teen years in an essay for The Guardian last year, tying it to the inspiration behind his novel, appropriately titled Glitter Boy.

He also shared that info in a letter to Carey herself, which he reposted on Twitter this week in celebration of the 19th anniversary of her tenth studio album, The Emancipation of Mimi.

“When I was growing up, being gay was something to be ashamed of and I was bullied terribly for it,” he wrote. “I was eleven and had just started secondary school when I heard Honey on the radio. I remember rushing to the record store and discovering your album Daydream, the first album I ever purchased. It changed my life.”

“Your music and your lyrics offered solace, companionship, and a reminder that, with a little self-belief, I would make it through the rain,” he added.

Although Eagleton noted in his tweet that he wasn't sure if Carey saw his letter back when he initially wrote it, the pop star chimed in and assured him that she had.

“I saw it, and I got the book!!” she wrote. “YOU are an inspiration!!! LOVE YOU.”

The full circle moment made waves among Carey’s fans, who appreciated both Eagleton’s initial story and how meaningful having her respond undoubtedly must have been.

And as for Eagleton himself, he reposted Carey’s tweet with this simple message: “Ian’s ghost will now be managing his social media account.”

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
BooksEntertainmentMusicCelebrities
glitterglitter boyian eagletonmariah carey
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

46 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio