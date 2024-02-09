Did this Canadian rapper just use queer slang to come out?

She Yi Liu, known professionally as rapper Eric Reprid, has sent some shockwaves through the internet with the drop of his new song, “SUKI.”

In a clip on his TikTok, followed by a full performance video on his YouTube channel, Reprid had fans doing a double take in the opening line when he says, “I f**ked so much pussy, I might switch to bussy. The bitch is Asian and I call her for some suki.”

For those out there who might not be in the know, “bussy” is an LGBTQ+ slang term roughly translating into “boy p*ssy,” or the male anus.

The clip on his TikTok account already gained almost 2 million views, with most of the comments coming from confused fans honing in on what the rapper said he was going to switch to. Many viewers wonder if Reprid actually knows what he said, whereas others wonder if he just made a soft attempt at coming out in his song.

Considering the context of the rest of the song — and the fact he repeats the line again at the end — it’s likely Reprid knows exactly what the word means, though the jury is still out in regard to whether he used this as a chance to come out or not.

For whatever it’s worth, he raps about all of this while a group of men, some of them in masks, sit behind him while they all eat noodles together. Whether they’re just his friends or the bussy he’s looking to chase after is still unknown.

Check out the full video below.