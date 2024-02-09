Scroll To Top
Music

Did this Canadian rapper just use queer slang to come out?

Did this Canadian rapper just use queer slang to come out?

Did this Canadian rapper just use queer slang to come out?
YouTube.com; @EricReprid

We’re gooped and gagged that this term just snuck into this rap song.

@andrewjstillman

She Yi Liu, known professionally as rapper Eric Reprid, has sent some shockwaves through the internet with the drop of his new song, “SUKI.”

In a clip on his TikTok, followed by a full performance video on his YouTube channel, Reprid had fans doing a double take in the opening line when he says, “I f**ked so much pussy, I might switch to bussy. The bitch is Asian and I call her for some suki.”

@ericreprid

SUKI out now

For those out there who might not be in the know, “bussy” is an LGBTQ+ slang term roughly translating into “boy p*ssy,” or the male anus.

The clip on his TikTok account already gained almost 2 million views, with most of the comments coming from confused fans honing in on what the rapper said he was going to switch to. Many viewers wonder if Reprid actually knows what he said, whereas others wonder if he just made a soft attempt at coming out in his song.

Considering the context of the rest of the song — and the fact he repeats the line again at the end — it’s likely Reprid knows exactly what the word means, though the jury is still out in regard to whether he used this as a chance to come out or not.

For whatever it’s worth, he raps about all of this while a group of men, some of them in masks, sit behind him while they all eat noodles together. Whether they’re just his friends or the bussy he’s looking to chase after is still unknown.

Check out the full video below.

From Your Site Articles
MusicTikTokEntertainmentCelebrities
eric repridshe yi liusukitiktok
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio