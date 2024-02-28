Zoe Lister-Jones comes out as queer and introduces the world to her new boo

Actor and filmmaker Zoe Lister-Jones is ready to share her truth with the world — and we’re delighted she’s coming out.

While speaking at The Hollywood Reporter at the Film Independent Spirit Awards over the weekend the Beau is Afraid star shared when asked about her plus one to the event, “I’m here, I’m queer, I have some fear, but I’m working through it.”

But that’s not all. She also opened up about her new relationship with nonbinary filmmaker Sammi Cohen director of Netflix’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images This isn't the first time that Lister-Jones has hinted that she is part of our fam, last summer she posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “queer ultimatum. #happypride” However this red carpet moment was the first time she publicly confirmed that she identifies as queer.