ComingOut

Zoe Lister-Jones comes out as queer and introduces the world to her new boo

Zoe Lister-Jones
Here’s how the actor and filmmaker let us know she’s fam.

rachiepants

Actor and filmmaker Zoe Lister-Jones is ready to share her truth with the world — and we’re delighted she’s coming out.

While speaking at The Hollywood Reporter at the Film Independent Spirit Awards over the weekend the Beau is Afraid star shared when asked about her plus one to the event, “I’m here, I’m queer, I have some fear, but I’m working through it.”

But that’s not all. She also opened up about her new relationship with nonbinary filmmaker Sammi Cohen director of Netflix’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Zoe Lister-Jones and Sammi Cohen

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This isn't the first time that Lister-Jones has hinted that she is part of our fam, last summer she posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “queer ultimatum. #happypride” However this red carpet moment was the first time she publicly confirmed that she identifies as queer.

Lister-Jones was in attendance after receiving a nomination for Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted series for her role in Slip, which was also nominated for Best New Scripted series.

Nominated alongside here (among others) were nonbinary stars Emma Corrin and Bella Ramsey. Lister-Jones spoke about how meaningful it was that this award show opted for gender-neutral acting categories. “I’m so grateful to Film Independent for really being pioneers in that area. All award shows should follow in their footsteps and make categories genderless. I’m dating a nonbinary person. I’m friends with so many nonbinary people. And I think that without really shifting the paradigm in a larger way, it’s closing a lot of doors for really important voices,” said Lister-Jones.

We’re so happy for Lister-Jones and are rooting for her love story.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

