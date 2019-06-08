The Craft Reboot Is Looking for a Transgender Latina Lead

There are so many reboots and revivals and sequels to nostalgic media of the past right now that it’s hard to keep track, and it’s often hard to care. And too many of them just retread the same ground the originals already covered — a cash grab, and not a reinterpretation of a beloved story, bringing something new and original to familiar ground.

But maybe, just maybe, the reboot of ‘90s teen girl witchcraft staple, The Craft, isn’t going to fall into that trap.

Friday afternoon, a casting notice began circulating on Twitter, saying that Blumhouse Productions is looking to cast a trans Latina actress for one of the main roles.

The notice reads: “Transgender, to play Latina, a punk rocker, Lourdes is the second member of the teenaged Clique. Her super-Catholic mother threw her out for being trans and she now lives with her 80 year old abuela, who has taught Lourdes a variety of supernatural practices.”

The flyer goes on to specify that yes, they are seeking an actual trans actress for the role.



THE CRAFT (REBOOT)

IS CASTING A

LATINA TRANSGENDER WOMAN. pic.twitter.com/1Sfe0DbFW2 — alex schmider (@anderfinn) June 7, 2019

The Craft (the original) was a 1996 film starring Robin Tunney, Neve Campbell, Fairuza Balk, and Rachel True as teenagers who dabble in witchcraft until, naturally, everything goes terribly wrong when they get a little too power-hungry. It’s an iconic film, and one that was destined to join the ranks of rebooted flicks from the ‘90s.

In addition to casting a trans lead, Blumhouse is looking to correct a previous criticism of their company by hiring a woman to direct the film. Zoe Lister-Jones will be both writing and directing the upcoming film. She’s a little more recognizable to most as an actress from shows like Whitney and New Girl, but made a splash behind the scenes with the 2017 film Bandaid, which she wrote, directed, and starred in alongside Adam Pally and Fred Armisen.

Not much else is known about the film yet, though star Robin Tunney has previously said that she “may or may not” be involved.

“I’m so proud of that movie,” she said of the original. “It was the first lead I ever had and it’s a movie young girls today still watch at sleepovers. It’s girl power and I’m so proud of it.”