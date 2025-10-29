This jacked Duolingo hunk teaching the language of gay thirst

Skip to content
This jacked Duolingo hunk has the gays learning a new vocabulary

TikTok.com/dima.is.fit
Andrew J. Stillman
By Andrew J. StillmanOctober 29 2025 / 1:49 PM
Andrew J. Stillman
Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.
Halloween hasn’t quite reached us yet, but we may already have our winner for “most chaotic thirst trap of the season.” Forget any other sexy costume idea you’ve had—the internet has fallen head over feathers for a man dressed as language learning app Duolingo’s notoriously pushy owl.

The buff bird in question is Dima (known online as @dima.is.fit), a USC computer science student who went viral after painting himself neon green, throwing on the app’s oversized owl head, and terrorizing West Hollywood with thirst.

The costume, which served us little more than shorts, sneakers, and sculpted abs that could cut glass, sent the entire internet into a collective meltdown.

One viral post summed it up perfectly, saying, “If you get a 200-day streak on Duolingo this guy shows up and tops you.”

Duolingo itself couldn’t resist joining the fun. On X, the brand reposted the viral dance video with the caption, “yeah i’ve been working out.”

Even Duolingo Brasil had thoughts, though it admitted the legal department “restricted” them from commenting, proving even the corporate thirst is real.

And Dima’s leaning in. He’s launched a dedicated TikTok account that, as of this writing, is exclusively for videos of the costume, turning his Halloween moment into a full-blown social media saga.

@dima.is.fit

Better ask @Cynthia Erivo

But beyond the obvious muscle appreciation, the “sexy Duolingo owl” represents a very specific corner of queer internet culture that delights in turning absurdity into art.

Each year, gay Halloween turns the most random concept into a thirst object, and this time, it’s a language-learning bird known for passive-aggressively reminding you to study Spanish.

Duolingo, for its part, has long leaned into queer humor, even featuring same-sex couples in lessons and posting jokes about its own unhinged energy. This year’s viral moment sealed the deal that the owl is, officially, for the gays.

As one viral commenter put it best, “When I find that man in that Duolingo owl costume…”

And honestly, based on this weekend’s photos, we’re ready for our next lesson.

If you thought he looked good as a pesky bird, keep scrolling to see how hot he is without the aviary drag.

duolingogay halloweensexy pics

