Meet Alec Smith — the sexy gay athlete rocking a Speedo & living his best life

Alec Smith is the entire package.
After coming out back in 2019, the sexy athlete made history as the first gay male CrossFit competitor. Beyond his incredible accomplishments in the world of sports, the star has become a beacon of hope for queer people around the world.
"After coming out and not having someone to look up to in this space, the amount of messages made it feel incredible. That's what inspires me even to this day — people reaching out and saying that I had an impact on their lives. If you can impact one person's life for the better, then you're doing something right in life," Smith tells PRIDE.
As he turns 33 years old this Smith is stepping into another exciting year of life as he continues to thrive personally and professionally.
"I definitely leaned out and I feel the best that I've felt. I feel like I look the best that I have looked! I think so, maybe some people won't agree. I'm feeling good and that's all that matters."
Besides his solo endeavors, Smith's love tank is also full as he enjoys living life alongside his fiancé, Riley Hedstrom. However, the duo has no plans on getting married in the near future as they're focusing their energy on starting a family.
"We've always wanted our own kids. There's going to be kids in this house eventually! I just love kids. We're looking forward to it. We're still pretty young, and it'll happen when it's supposed to."
Smith's story is eye-opening for many queer people, especially in the athletic space. The star grew up in a religious household and had a hard time accepting his sexuality, but he's now so grateful that he's made it to the other side.
"I'm so glad that I'm gay now! It's so weird saying that, because I never would have thought that I would ever be in a position to say that when I was younger. The people and the community are so incredible!"
Fans can follow Alec Smith on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.