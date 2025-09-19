Meet Eric Sedeño — the handsome gay influencer shaking his cake on TikTok

This is the representation we need!
Eric Sedeño took off on TikTok following a breakup back in 2021. The first video that went viral? His twerking, of course!
Since then, the star has played into his comedic personality and has even dabbled into skits across his popular social media platforms.
"I feel like people see a friend in me. I think comedy has always been my lane! I try to lean into my funny side, because that's my favorite piece of myself to share," Sedeño tells PRIDE.
Now, Sedeño is interviewing celebrities he grew up watching on his new podcast Wild Wild Web. The stars break down the impact of internet culture and social media.
"Growing up gay in Texas, I didn't know how to find community. I really found people who I resonated with online. I didn't find a community of gay men at my college. I was still, honestly, figuring out who I was."
Sedeño came to terms with his sexuality once he discovered Trixie Mattel and Katya's hit show UNHhhh on YouTube.
"UNHhhh shaped and molded my sense of humor as a gay person so much. They were such a bright spot in a part of my life that wasn't necessarily the best part of my life. That's all I can hope to be. My dream is to make people laugh!"
Wild Wild Web is streaming now on all podcasting platforms. To see the full interview with Eric Sedeño, check out the video at the top of the page.