Jewels Sparkles reveals her favorite fights on Untucked

She's not just a bitch... she's THAT bitch!

Jewels Sparkles made quite the splash on RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 by coming in second place on the cutthroat season.

The cast delivered top-tier television by securing ten nominations at the 77th Emmy Awards, along with two nominations for Untucked, which arguably had its best season in years.

Sparkles found herself in a couple of feuds throughout the competition, but she says the Slaysian Diva of LA gave the drama on Untucked.

"My favorite Untucked feud... I gotta give it to Joella vs. everyone! Joella vs. Lana, Joella vs. Lucky, Joella vs. LA... I live! One of my favorite big fights was Onya Nurve protecting me. Honestly, Untucked was the funnest part of filming Drag Race. It was just drinking and talking sh** and that's what I was born to do," Sparkles tells PRIDE.

The makeover challenge from season 17 is considered one of the standout episodes of the entire series as the queens got to transform their actual parents into their own drag personas. Sparkles father, Douglas Rodriguez, won over the hearts of the fans for his enthusiasm to appear on the show.

"It just reminds me how lucky I am. This is something that's really special and clearly, not a lot of people have this. I'm cherishing it a little bit more. He is obsessed with drag!"

Following a beloved season, Sparkles is staying booked and busy by joining other Drag Race legends such as Bosco, Crystal Methyd, and Nina West on A Drag Queen Christmas this winter.

"It's so major! It's very full circle for me. It's one of the only drag shows I could get into in high school. I would make my mom drive me and she would wait in the parking lot until the show was over. I would save money for the meet and greets! It means everything to me."

Although her touring schedule is packed at the moment, Sparkles is already manifesting an eventual return to the werkroom on a future season of All Stars.

"I love this new format! I've learned a lot about myself. If RuPaul calls, honey, I'll be there. Hopefully that day comes!"

Fans can get tickets to A Drag Queen Christmas by visiting the official website here. To see the full interview with Suzie Toot, check out the video at the top of the page.