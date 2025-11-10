Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme want queer people to 'sing and dance' despite political unrest

The dynamic duo is reuniting for their critically acclaimed holiday tour.

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme want queer people to 'sing and dance' despite political unrestplay icon
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishNovember 10 2025 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Once again, Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme are making the yuletide gay!

The iconic besties are continuing their annual tradition of bringing some holiday cheer across the United States with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show.

Although the political climate has been very volatile for the LGBTQ+ community in 2025, the duo is determined to bring some escapism and queer joy as the year comes to a close.

"DeLa had to pick me up off the floor the day of the election results. She told me, 'We'll be fine once get out there.' Getting on the stage that night is what helped me keep going," Monsoon tells PRIDE.

Beyond their critically acclaimed holiday show, both Monsoon and DeLa have thrived in their individual careers all year long.

Monsoon added two additional Broadway shows to her impressive resume: Oh, Mary! and Pirates! The Penzance Musical, while BenDeLaCreme returned to Chicago to perform in Teatro ZinZanni. Next year, DeLa will serve as the host of Dita Von Teese's Nocturnelle Tour.

"Annually, I get to see my mission statement as an artist put into practice, which is creating a safe space through art for my community. It's all I've ever wanted to do as an artist! I get to do it in my solo work and I get to do it heavy and hard in my duo work with DeLa," Monsoon says.

Monsoon's incredible talents are undeniable, but the RuPaul's Drag Race two-time winner still uses her platform to defend the LGBTQ+ community against the opposing side.

"We need a voice and a person like Jinkx in that spotlight right now! Not only is she out there killing it as a performer, but she's being a spokesperson for our community in a really brave and important way," BenDeLaCreme says.

Queer people have already faced adversity head-on, so Monsoon and DeLa are reminding everyone to come together at a time it's needed most.

"How do we continue to sing and dance through all of this? The answer is... we sing and dance through all of this! As horrible as the world feels, it only makes our jobs and our positions feel more important and more fulfilling," DeLa concludes.

Tickets for The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show are on sale now. To see the full interview with Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, check out the video at the top of the page.

bendelacremejinkx monsoonrupaul's drag racecelebritiesdragdrag queensdrag raceentertainmentvideoviralinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Lesbian led shows: Twenties, Trinkets, PLUR1BUS
TV

15 lesbian led TV shows & where to watch them

Shawn Mendes appears on SiriusXM.
Celebrities

Shawn Mendes' sexy new shirtless photo sends gays into a frenzy

Singer Robyn is set to release her first new album in seven years.
News

Robyn's new music is coming! Here's everything to know

Chrishell Stause
Celebrities

Chrishell Stause threatens to start slapping MAGA 'with a strap on'

Melissa King and Padma Lakshmi showing off her manicure
Celebrities

Padma Lakshmi's lesbian manicure fuels rumors she's dating Melissa King

Jonathan Bailey at a Wicked For Good premiere event in Brazil; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in the Wicked movie
News

Jonathan Bailey teases 'brutal and dark' Fiyero in 'Wicked: For Good'

© Equal Entertainment LLC