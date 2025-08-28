Suzie Toot teases a future All Stars run & shows love to lesbian fans

Her name is in the papers!
Suzie Toot made quite a splash when she broke out her tap shoes and slayed the competition on season 17 of RuPaul's Drag Race.
After winning the LaLaPaRuZa smackdown and coming in fifth place overall, Toot won over the hearts of fans all around the world.
"The fans are ridiculous! Theater kids, lesbians, and theater kid lesbians! It's been amazing and so cool. If ten people were a fan of Suzie Toot after Drag Race, that would be so thrilling and fulfilling. There's a few more than ten people, which is kind of nice," Suzie tells PRIDE.
Now, Suzie is only gaining momentum as her calendar continues to fill up with gigs and tours for the rest of the year. The lovable queen is joining other Drag Race legends such as Bosco, Crystal Methyd, and Nina West on A Drag Queen Christmas this winter.
"If I'm going to be on a tour with Shea Couleé and Brooke Lynn Hytes, Suzie Toot's gotta be doing it right! I'm in some fierce planning stages for my numbers. It's dare I say, some of my best work yet. An evolution of the original Suzie Toot holiday look is perhaps in the planning stages."
It's safe to say that Suzie is booked and busy at the moment, but she's already manifesting an eventual return to the Werkroom on a future All Stars season.
"I love Drag Race so much! I loved getting to do it. I want to storm, tear, slay, diva, and work. I want to make sure that'll be the case when I go. One day, I'll be ready!"
Fans can get tickets to A Drag Queen Christmas by visiting the official website here. To see the full interview with Suzie Toot, check out the video at the top of the page.