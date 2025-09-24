Gays are celebrating ‘BICEPtember’ with sexy arm pics that will make you sweat

The internet never needed an excuse to flex, but apparently, September just got one.
“BICEPtember” is the latest made-up internet holiday to gain traction online, and thanks to a viral tweet that simply asked the world to define it, people are responding in droves.
At its simplest, BICEPtember is exactly what it sounds like: an excuse to post photos of your biceps and turn September into a month-long gun show.
People, mostly men, responded with pictures of themselves flexing in the gym, casually bulging under a T-shirt, or glistening poolside, which quickly turned the trend into a rolling slideshow of arms. Think Movember, but with more protein shakes and fewer mustaches.
Others also responded with the biceps of their favorite celebrities.
On Reddit, users have been attempting to pinpoint the origins of the term. One thread suggested it was “primarily done by furries,” while others argued it’s more about showing off muscle than any connection to bisexuality.
“Here I thought it was gonna be about bi people flexing their biceps,” one commenter joked.
Another added, “We can hijack this campaign,” suggesting the bi community claim the trend for themselves.
That crossover isn’t entirely random: September is also Bisexual Awareness Month, and the tweet asking people to define it was posted on Bisexual Visibility Day (September 23), which has given rise to playful attempts to merge the two.
Whether it’s about pride or just a good pump, the hashtag is filling timelines with flexed arms of all shapes and sizes.
So, what is BICEPtember, really? A queer-coded internet in-joke? A fitness thirst trap parade? A happy accident of wordplay? Maybe all of the above. But one thing’s for sure: if your sleeves are feeling a little tight this month and you’re owning your identity, congratulations—you’re doing BICEPtember right.
Here are a few more pics, you know, to observe the holiday.