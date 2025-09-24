Gays are celebrating ‘BICEPtember’ with sexy arm pics that will make you sweat

The multi-hyphenate is a top tier performer, make-up artist, composer, choreographer, reality TV personality, and more. As if his impressive accolades weren't enough, Cox is known for showing plenty of body in his sexy social media posts and in jaw-dropping outfits that compliment his unbelievable shows.

"People look first and listen second! I'm whoring it up, okay? I'm whoring it up as much as I can. I'm trying to be a little bit tasteful, but there's a little bit of this and a little bit of that," Cox tells PRIDE.

Cox's dreams have come true in so many ways. Currently, his hit musical Oscar at the Crown is playing in London's West End with Jan Sport leading the talented cast.

"I get to perform with my best friends, people I respect as artists and whose talent inspires me on a daily basis. This is so gay, but I have felt like an outcast even in my own community. I never really have ever felt like I've fit in with the gay men."

The star has certainly built a very strong bond with other skilled entertainers and professionals in New York City. Cox's chosen family is thriving professionally with the nightlife spectacle Apocalypse Noir, which is premiering at the David Rubenstein Atrium on October 22, 2025.

"I've always been on the outskirts and been the weirdo and sometimes was like, 'So how do I even fit into this?' I'm lucky that I've had a group of people that have stuck by me."

