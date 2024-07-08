TikToker Becca Moore and YouTuber Shannon Beveridge hard-launched their relationship and we're OBSESSED

Becca Moore may not have publicly identified her sexuality, but she confirmed she really is for the girls when she hard-launched her new girlfriend over the weekend.

The TikTok influencer has floated around her relationship with mystery partner “Sam” on the platform over the last few months, but kept the identity of her partner under wraps. In her post over the weekend, Moore confirmed that her mystery boo is none other than YouTuber Shannon Beveridge.

A video shared by Moore on TikTok started with screenshots of a previous tweet saying, "i know sexuality isn't a choice because I am somehow straight" and the follow-up a year later with a tweet from December 4, 2023 saying, "yesterday I saw a really hot girl. Anyways here's my playlist for the day," which included Snow Angel by Renée Rapp and a playlist by King Princess. She continued with a photo of "the hot girl I saw" that was her next to Beveridge, then carried on with more photos of their budding relationship to let us all know "how it's going," sharing in the caption that she "did not expect this."

@BecccaMooore/TikTok Among the leaflets and clues Moore has left about Sam recently include a video from June 6 where she details meeting Sam’s mom for the first time. In it, she says she’s been “calling the person I’m dating Sam online because we haven’t hard-launched yet. We just don’t know how to do it. I don’t know the best way. I wish I could, it would make my life so much easier because it’s so hard not to, like, tell you guys everything about it.”

@becccamooore let me know what you’re supposed to wear because I wore a turtleneck Commenters back then had already started to put together the link between her and Beveridge, and the confirmation over the weekend means the two simply finally figured out how they wanted to share the news with the rest of us. Now that the cat’s out of the back, Moore is already starting to post adorable couple-skit humor videos, including the one below that humorously addresses how they met.