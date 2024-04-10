Chappell Roan's savage TikToks roasting men are going viral & we're observing respectfully

Singer-songwriter Chappell Roan has been having a moment on TikTok. From fans using her music in their videos to people discovering that she's queer for the first time to the trend of lesbians explaining what her lyric "knee deep in the passenger seat" means, she is getting all kinds of love on the social media platform.

But today, the 26-year-old artist is going viral on X (formerly Twitter) for a whole new reason — her funny, expletive-heavy takedown of men. Terrible men, that is.

The X account, la lesbian fight club, created a thread cataloging all of Roan's best TikTok videos where she is just eviscerating bad men, and it is both cathartic and deeply funny.

In the first video in the thread — which already had 1.8 million views at the time of publication — Roan is putting on lip gloss while saying, "No, I'm not going to stop making fun of boys. They need to shut the f—k up, and so do you if you're mad. Shut up, I don't care! Scroll, b—ch!"

chappell roan and her hatred for men; a thread pic.twitter.com/XY5GLuJtUx — la lesbian fight club (@unloversciub) April 10, 2024 And I oop! Next is a collection of three TikTok where she's making fun of indie-pop boys, including one where she asks, "What are you singing about? F—ing a cigarette? Literally, f—ing a cigarette? Shove that guitar up your f—ing ass!" And in another, where she's imitating someone accusing her of "making fun of the indie pop boys," she wears mile-high heels and a sequined baseball hat and says, "That is such a respectable genre. They're so respectable. They make such good f—g art, you stupid c—t. You don't know anything about music, you c—t!"

chappell vs indie pop boys pic.twitter.com/J24k2Dqs1g — la lesbian fight club (@unloversciub) April 10, 2024 There is also a flirty video that starts with her saying, "This video goes out to all the straight boys who have a crush on me," before she switches her tone and says, "What the f—k are you doing on my page? Suck my d—k." She is not holding back, oh at all. Further along in the thread are cute videos of Roan from various interviews and a fabulous clip of her talking about her song "Femininomenom" which she says is about "how men can't make me cum."

straight boys do not perceive her !! pic.twitter.com/bQyV6HILjQ — la lesbian fight club (@unloversciub) April 10, 2024