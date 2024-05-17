Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Supernatural actors DJ Qualls & Ty Olsson are getting married and fans are STUNNED

'Supernatural' actors DJ Qualls & Ty Olsson are getting married and fans are STUNNED

Ty Olsson; DJ Qualls
The CW

"How are you right that there's a secret gay romance between actors but get the actors so wrong?" one asked.

rachelkiley

Two men meeting and falling in love thanks to their shared experience on a CW show sounds like the plot of a thousand fan fics, but it's a beautiful reality for two former Supernatural cast members.

DJ Qualls announced on his podcast, Locked & Probably Loaded, this week that he's engaged to fellow actor Ty Olsson — despite most people not even realizing they've been in a relationship for seemingly some time now.

The two met at a Supernatural convention over ten years ago. Olsson portrayed a vampire in ten episodes of the long-running series, while Qualls, hilariously enough, popped up as a werewolf in six episodes spread across several seasons. When they finally crossed paths at the convention, Qualls said they wound up in London for a few days, which ended with Olsson asking if he could join TheNew Guy star and a friend on a subsequent trip to Turkey.

"That is so ballsy," Qualls recalled thinking. "I could never invite myself on somebody's trip, 'cause I would be afraid they would begrudgingly tell me yes, and then not want me there. But it was just so pure and awesome, and that's who he is."

It didn't take long at all for the two to become "inseparable." However, Qualls didn't specify exactly when the friendship blossomed into something more.

"Over the last ten years, our relationship evolved to what it is today. And now we're getting married," he said. "And now we're going to be old men together."

@justkelli0

Werewolf and Vampire marriage #jensenackles #deanwinchester #jaredpadalecki #samwinchester #djqualls #Tyolson #fyp #foryou #spn #celebrity #entertainment #spnfamily #meme #dad #actor #singer #supernatural #love

Qualls came out publicly in early 2020, first sharing his truth from the stage and then taking to Twitter afterward to write, "Yep, I'm gay. Been gay this whole time. Tired of worrying about what people would think of me."

Although Olsson doesn't appear to have had a similar public "coming out" moment, the two have not hidden their relationship in the past several years. Olsson referred to Qualls as "my love" when supporting his coming out, and just weeks later, Qualls shared an affectionate photo of the two of them to celebrate Olsson's birthday.

Still, the announcement seemed to come as a surprise to many Supernatural fans — who were then all too thrilled to share their excitement for the happy couple.

Qualls later called attention to an old post of Olsson's from 2020 in which he noted how Supernatural "so profoundly changed my life."

"He said it first," Qualls wrote.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesTVEntertainment
dj quallsspnsupernaturalty olssonCelebrities
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio