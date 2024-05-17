'Supernatural' actors DJ Qualls & Ty Olsson are getting married and fans are STUNNED

Two men meeting and falling in love thanks to their shared experience on a CW show sounds like the plot of a thousand fan fics, but it's a beautiful reality for two former Supernatural cast members.

DJ Qualls announced on his podcast, Locked & Probably Loaded, this week that he's engaged to fellow actor Ty Olsson — despite most people not even realizing they've been in a relationship for seemingly some time now.

The two met at a Supernatural convention over ten years ago. Olsson portrayed a vampire in ten episodes of the long-running series, while Qualls, hilariously enough, popped up as a werewolf in six episodes spread across several seasons. When they finally crossed paths at the convention, Qualls said they wound up in London for a few days, which ended with Olsson asking if he could join TheNew Guy star and a friend on a subsequent trip to Turkey.

"That is so ballsy," Qualls recalled thinking. "I could never invite myself on somebody's trip, 'cause I would be afraid they would begrudgingly tell me yes, and then not want me there. But it was just so pure and awesome, and that's who he is."

It didn't take long at all for the two to become "inseparable." However, Qualls didn't specify exactly when the friendship blossomed into something more.

"Over the last ten years, our relationship evolved to what it is today. And now we're getting married," he said. "And now we're going to be old men together."

Qualls came out publicly in early 2020, first sharing his truth from the stage and then taking to Twitter afterward to write, "Yep, I'm gay. Been gay this whole time. Tired of worrying about what people would think of me." Although Olsson doesn't appear to have had a similar public "coming out" moment, the two have not hidden their relationship in the past several years. Olsson referred to Qualls as " my love " when supporting his coming out, and just weeks later, Qualls shared an affectionate photo of the two of them to celebrate Olsson's birthday.

Still, the announcement seemed to come as a surprise to many Supernatural fans — who were then all too thrilled to share their excitement for the happy couple.