JoJo Siwa Is Back Together With Kylie Prew, Shares Adorable Pics

Now we know who that mystery girl is!

JoJo Siwa’s new mystery girlfriend is a mystery no more!

The dancer admitted in March that she was no longer single and was instead “very, very, very happy” with her current relationship status.

That set fans on a frenzy, trying to figure out who the 18-year-old might be dating. Rumors started popping up that she had gotten back together with her first girlfriend, Kylie Prew — and now we know them to be true.

“If you love something let it go, if it comes back…” Siwa tweeted Thursday, alongside pictures of herself and Prew embracing in front of the Magic Castle at Disney World.

Siwa came out publicly in early 2021, and shortly after shared that it was her girlfriend, Prew, who helped encourage her to live her truth.

“She is seriously the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world,” the Dance Moms star wrote on their one-month anniversary.

By October, the happy couple had called it quits, although Siwa still only had positive things to say about her then-ex.

“Literally right person, wrong time,” she said.

But after doing a little dating around, the two found their way back to one another — and they clearly couldn’t be happier.