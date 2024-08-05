Scroll To Top
Kehlani’s ex alleges the singer is in a sex cult & petitions for full custody

Kehlani
DFree/Shutterstock

rachiepants

SingerKehlani’s ex Javaughn Young-White has officially filed a paternity suit for full custody of their daughter, Adeya, alleging the singer is involved with a cult.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Young-White alleges that he was left off the birth certificate for their 5-year-old daughter as a result of manipulation by the cult. He alleges that the Kehlani did so through a home birth orchestrated by "what I would describe as a cult” claims Young-White

While the couple currently split custody of Adeya Young-White has become increasingly concerned about his ex’s connection to the alleged cult. “[It] appears this cult controls her actions and her behavior, including when it comes to the upbringing of our daughter,” he writes in the filing.

His statement continues that for the last five years, he has been requesting a copy of his daughter's birth certificate and to have his name added to the document, but has been unsuccessful in doing so. He also accuses the singer of refusing to provide him with his daughter's social security number, though he has doubts that she even has one based on "[Kehlani’s] actions and behavior.”

The court documents provided some details of the alleged cult that Young-White claims Kehlani is a member of. “The cult leader, who goes by the name of Neto, convinced Respondent that he had a vision that I was a danger to our daughter and would kill her, and thereafter banned Respondent from allowing me to see Adeya,” according to the filing.

“Based on this ‘vision’ by her cult leader, Respondent prevented me from seeing our daughter for months,” continued Young-White who went on to assert that Neto is facing “numerous accusations of committing sexual assault against women and young girls.”

Young-White also alleges that Kehlani permits members of the cult to bathe with their daughter while on psychedelic drugs, and leaves the child in their care while she’s on tour. “Additionally, several details which I recently discovered of what our daughter has to endure when her mother, who is a famous singer, is out on tour is quite alarming to me, forcing me to file this petition,” said Young-White

“When I discovered this on her birthday in 2023, I was physically restrained and threatened by members of the ‘cult’ when I attempted to retrieve our daughter,” he claims in the filing.

“I also learned that Respondent allows a member of the cult that she calls ‘Messiah,’ an adult woman, to take baths with Adeya while being under the influence of psychedelic drugs.”

Young-White is requesting full custody, and child support, for his name to be added to Adeya’s birth certificate and for Kehlani to undergo a psychological exam.

Kehlani has not yet publicly responded to Young-White’s claims.

