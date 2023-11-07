Megan Fox Opens Up About Toxic Relationships, Miscarriage In New Poetry Book

Megan Fox is opening up about her life and experiences with the release of a new book of poetry.

The actress says she was inspired to write Pretty Boys Are Poisonous by her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker.

“The person who actually told me I should write a poetry book is Colson,” she said during an interview on Good Morning America. “It was something inside of me that had to come out or else it was going to make me sick. Some of it is definitely a metaphor. None of it is what I would say fictional. Those are all real life experiences that I had.”

Fox’s poems cover a variety of themes including abuse, toxic relationships, and a miscarriage she suffered while with Baker. However, she also admitted that there were a number of even darker poems that didn’t make the cut.

“I didn’t even bother sending the majority of what I wrote to my editor because they were too graphic and unsettling for others to read,” she told People.

Although her relationships with Baker and ex-husband Brian Austin Green have been particularly public, the Jennifer’s Body star also hinted that some of her work may be about relationships with high profile people nobody had ever linked her to romantically.

“I shared energy, I guess you could say, [with] people who were horrific people. Also very famous. Very famous people,” she told GMA, although she cautioned against anyone trying to read into her book as an exposé or memoir.

"I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins," Fox writes. "My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”