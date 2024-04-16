Could Reneé Rapp be starring in the next 'L Word?' Here's everyone else we would cast!

It's been a hot second since we've heard any updates about what's going on with The L Word: New York, but Coachella has reignited our curiosity after Reneé Rapp brought four of the people who made the original the iconic success it was out on stage for her set. And it does make you wonder...was there something more behind that choice?

Rapp was going hard to make her set as gay as it could be, so it's entirely possible corralling stars Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, and Kate Moennig, along with co-creator/showrunner Ilene Chaiken (who was developing the east coast spin-off, the last we heard), up on stage to introduce her was just an extension of the Mean Girls star being loud and proud.

But The L Word has come up a few times in Rapp's life lately. She ranted on Instagram about getting emotionally invested while watching it for the first time back in January and did a round of " fuck, marry, kill " with the characters in February (which I would personally like to say I do not agree with!!).

Is it possible Rapp's getting so invested because she's picking up The L Word mantle and going to star in the New York take on the series? We sure like to think so!

Of course, we don't actually know whether the show is even still in development. And letting go of the og cast would be difficult to do. But when news broke, it was reported as a reboot, not a revival like Generation Q, so it seems like anything's possible.

So let's just run with this idea, mmkay? If The L Word: New York is still in the cards, and Rapp is getting camera ready as we speak, who else should round out the lineup?

Here are our picks!

Reneé Rapp

Havana Rose Liu

Amandla Stenberg

Barbie Ferreira

Miss Benny

Bella Thorne

Devery Jacobs

Alexandra Shipp

Fletcher




