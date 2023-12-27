Brazilian Taylor Swift Concertgoer's Cause Of Death Confirmed

Over a month after a Brazilian fan died after passing out during a Taylor Swift concert, the official cause of death has been revealed.

According to a forensics report viewed by the Associated Press, Ana Clara Benevides Machado died of cardiorespiratory arrest brought on by heat exposure.

The 23-year-old passed out towards the beginning of Swift’s Rio de Janeiro Eras Tour stop on November 17, when temperatures were reported to be at a sweltering 105 degrees. According to concertgoers interviewed by PRIDE, an ambulance was spotted on the ground level during the second song of the performance. Machado was ultimately transported to the hospital by first responders, where she died several hours later.

The forensics report confirmed that Machado had no preexisting conditions or substance abuse issues that contributed to her death, and further added that she had a “serious compromise of her lungs and sudden death” from the heat.

“I never doubted that the cause of death was the heat,” her father, José Weiny Machado, told G1.

Following Machado’s death, fans present at the concert expressed concerns that water was not readily available at the venue. Some claimed that they hadn’t been allowed to bring any in themselves, which organizers Time For Fun has denied. They also insisted that they “distributed thousands of bottles of water” to fans during the show.

“During the piano section of the Evermore era, Taylor stopped what she was doing and started saying on the mic something like, ‘We need water here for the fans,’” content creator and concert attendee Jessica Ballut previously told PRIDE. “The concert basically stopped. Taylor said that the concert would only continue after water bottles were provided. And then, just like that, finally water arrived and they gave out bottles to the fans.”

Rio de Janeiro police have launched an investigation into Time For Fun related to “the crime of endangering the life and health” of concertgoers, according to NBC News.