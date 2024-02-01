Scroll To Top
Tom Daley’s diving partner gets candid about joining OnlyFans and using the NSFW gift Daley gave him

Tom Daley and Noah Williams
Tom Daley/YouTube

The pair's YouTube Q&A got so spicy we may have to dive into a pool!

Out gay athlete Tom Daley’s new swimming partner is diving into OnlyFans!

Daley won the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with his synchronized diving partner Matty Lee before taking a two-year break. Now he’s back in the pool again, training for the Paris Olympics with his new diving partner, Noah Willams.

On Monday, the shirtless pair sat down for a Q&A on Daley’s YouTube channel, where Willams got candid about joining OnlyFans and the NSFW gift Daley gave him.

In reference to a gift Daley had knitted him for his 21st birthday three years ago, one fan asked, “How did you know what size c*ck sock to make Noah?”

Daley, who has also knitted a giant rainbow penis for actress Gillian Anderson, answered, “I basically… I go by the one-size-fits-most rule,” Queerty reports.

“The other part of that question is are you surprised I’ve actually worn it a few times?” Williams, 23, said.




“No, I’m not,” Daley, 29, replied. “I think you actually posted a photo on your OnlyFans.”

Williams also admitted he sent the photo directly to Daley. “It’s nice that they’re actually used,” Daley said. “Most of the time people use it as a little novelty thing that never actually gets used.”

Later in the video, another fan put Daley on the spot by asking, “What is your type? Is Noah your type?”

He answered by talking about his husband, director Dustin Lance Black. “I like broad shoulders. I like a swimmer’s physique,” Daley said while making a V shape with his hands. “Because that was what drew me to Lance in the first place, the fact he was so wide at the top and then narrow.”

He continued, “I also like distinctive features. Lance won’t mind me saying this about him, but he was always a little paranoid about his nose, whereas, for me, I quite like the features, like a bigger nose or bigger ears. Something that makes someone look distinctive. So distinctive features and broad shoulders.”

Then Williams touched his own nose, pointing out that he has broad shoulders and a more prominent nose. “There you go, you’re in,” Daley quipped.

Sadly, Daley has yet to join OnlyFans himself, although he does have a Patreon account. But don’t despair; not only can you check out Williams’ account, but Team Great Britain divers Matty Lee, Daniel Goodfellow, and Matthew Dixon have all recently joined OnlyFans, too!

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

