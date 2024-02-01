Out gay athlete Tom Daley’s new swimming partner is diving into OnlyFans!

Daley won the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with his synchronized diving partner Matty Lee before taking a two-year break. Now he’s back in the pool again, training for the Paris Olympics with his new diving partner, Noah Willams.

On Monday, the shirtless pair sat down for a Q&A on Daley’s YouTube channel, where Willams got candid about joining OnlyFans and the NSFW gift Daley gave him.

In reference to a gift Daley had knitted him for his 21st birthday three years ago, one fan asked, “How did you know what size c*ck sock to make Noah?”

Daley, who has also knitted a giant rainbow penis for actress Gillian Anderson, answered, “I basically… I go by the one-size-fits-most rule,” Queerty reports.

“The other part of that question is are you surprised I’ve actually worn it a few times?” Williams, 23, said.









