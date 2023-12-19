Scroll To Top
Hunky Olympian Tom Daley Is Back In The Water & Bringing Home The Gold

(L) Matty Lee and Tom Daley with their Olympic gold medals, (R) Tom Daley shirtless
@tomdaley/Instagram

"I felt quite shy in a way to get back into it, because I had been part of that team for so long, and then to step out and see how things had changed, it felt weird and different,” he said.

Out-gay Olympian Tom Daley is back in the water and already taking home medals after two years away from the sport.

The British diver took a step back from competition after he took home his first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, his fourth Olympic medal in total.

Now, he’s back in the pool and has already scored big at the British National Diving Cup, where he and his new diving partner Noah Williams won gold in the 10-meter platform synchronized event, according to Queerty.

“It felt really weird to come back [to the sport], I felt quite shy in a way to get back into it, because I had been part of that team for so long, and then to step out and see how things had changed, it felt weird and different,” he said in an interview with British Swimming. “But it is really nice to be back. I feel really happy, I’m enjoying it and that’s the main thing.”

Daley, a father of two married to director Dustin Lance Black, decided to return to diving after taking his son Robbie to visit the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs.

“I hadn’t grieved diving, that I hadn’t been doing it anymore,” he explained. “Coming out of that museum, something changed in me where I was…I don’t think I was ready to be done. And I don’t feel like I was ready to kind of hang up my trunks and move on with that part of my life, especially when my son, Robbie, said to me, ‘Papa, I want to see you dive at the Olympics.’”

Daley welcomed his second son, Phoenix Rose, into the world back in March and hopes to return to the Olympics in 2024. If his Instagram photos are anything to go by, it looks like he's kept in shape while away from the sport!

SportsLGBTQ+Celebrities
tom daleyolympianolympic diverolympicsolympic gold medal winnerdiverlgbtq+gaydustin lance black
author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

