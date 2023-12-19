Hunky Olympian Tom Daley Is Back In The Water & Bringing Home The Gold

Out-gay Olympian Tom Daley is back in the water and already taking home medals after two years away from the sport.

The British diver took a step back from competition after he took home his first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, his fourth Olympic medal in total.

Now, he’s back in the pool and has already scored big at the British National Diving Cup, where he and his new diving partner Noah Williams won gold in the 10-meter platform synchronized event, according to Queerty.