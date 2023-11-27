Emerald Fennell Wants To Remake A 'Jurassic Park' Where Humans And Dinosaurs Bone

Emerald Fennell is already thinking of her next directing project — an erotic Jurassic Park.

The director recently spoke with Deadline about her newly released film, Saltburn, which follows a scholarship student (Barry Keoghan) who becomes obsessed with a wealthy classmate at Oxford (Jacob Elordi).

But what Fennell would really like to do, she says, is tackle something in the Jurassic Park franchise.

“My favorite film of all time is Jurassic Park, so I would love to get in on the dinosaurs,” she said, before explaining that her take on the property would have an unexpected and “very erotic” twist.

“I think humans and dinosaurs have gotten to that stage in their time together where things are starting to get quite thrilling,” she continued. “So, there’s a marriage between a man and a velociraptor and it’s basically a domestic drama.”

Based on the original Jurassic Park and all the gruesome death that occurred, I’m not sure how, exactly, we go from vicious creatures that stalk and murder human prey to domestic relationships. But fortunately, we aren’t exactly dealing in realism when it comes to cloning dinosaurs anyway (well, yet), so perhaps audiences can handle suspending a bit more disbelief.

Although, if you’re going to create an erotic dinosaur-human love story for the big screen based on an existing beloved property, Hollywood should really be looking to Chuck Tingle to get things started.