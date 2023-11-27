Scroll To Top
Movies

Emerald Fennell Wants To Remake A 'Jurassic Park' Where Humans And Dinosaurs Bone

Emerald Fennell Wants To Remake A 'Jurassic Park' Where Humans And Dinosaurs Bone

Emerald Fennell
lev radin/Shutterstock

Not sure Chris Pratt would go for this.

rachelkiley

Emerald Fennell is already thinking of her next directing project — an erotic Jurassic Park.

The director recently spoke with Deadline about her newly released film, Saltburn, which follows a scholarship student (Barry Keoghan) who becomes obsessed with a wealthy classmate at Oxford (Jacob Elordi).

But what Fennell would really like to do, she says, is tackle something in the Jurassic Park franchise.

“My favorite film of all time is Jurassic Park, so I would love to get in on the dinosaurs,” she said, before explaining that her take on the property would have an unexpected and “very erotic” twist.

“I think humans and dinosaurs have gotten to that stage in their time together where things are starting to get quite thrilling,” she continued. “So, there’s a marriage between a man and a velociraptor and it’s basically a domestic drama.”

Based on the original Jurassic Park and all the gruesome death that occurred, I’m not sure how, exactly, we go from vicious creatures that stalk and murder human prey to domestic relationships. But fortunately, we aren’t exactly dealing in realism when it comes to cloning dinosaurs anyway (well, yet), so perhaps audiences can handle suspending a bit more disbelief.

Although, if you’re going to create an erotic dinosaur-human love story for the big screen based on an existing beloved property, Hollywood should really be looking to Chuck Tingle to get things started.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MoviesEntertainment
barry keoghanchuck tingleemerald fennelljacob elordijurassic parksaltburnerotica
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

DON'T MISS THE OUT100 SPECIAL 3 DAY MARATHON STARTING NOVEMBER 24TH!

Journey through the year’s influential Out100 – the most iconic and long-standing celebration of LGBTQ+ icons and allies – in a 1-hour television special spotlighting the LGBTQ+ people shaping the world today.


WATCH & LIVESTREAM ON ADVOCATECHANNEL.COM

AND ON THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL APP

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Out100 StreamOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

The 42 Celebrities Who Have Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio