Movies

'M3GAN' is getting an erotic thriller spin-off about a deadly 'lovebot' from an out director

M3GAN
Universal Pictures

Will Soulm8te live up to the hype of its campy predecessor?

rachelkiley

The M3GAN cinematic universe is expanding!

On Thursday, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster announced a new spin-off from last year's hit horror film — Soulm8te.

Described as an erotic thriller, Soulm8te is continuing with the theme of artificial intelligence gone wrong. But whereas M3GAN centered around a doll for a grieving young girl, Soulm8te will tell the story of a grieving widower who copes with the help of an artificially intelligent android.

"In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate," reads the official description.

M3GAN was a major success upon its release, grossing $181 million worldwide on a $12 million budget. The doll's bizarre little dance went viral on TikTok and M3GAN herself soon became a recognizable campy horror icon.

The sequel, M3GAN 2.0, currently has a planned release date of June 27, 2025. Although not much is known about the plot, it will bring back the original writer (Akela Cooper) and director (Gerard Johnstone), as well as stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald, and Jenna Davis.

A cast has yet to be announced for Soulm8te, but the story comes from James Wan, Ingrid Bisu, and Rafael Jordan. Jordan wrote the script, with rewrites by out filmmaker Kate Dolan, who is also slated to direct.


The news has already been met with a mix of excitement and skepticism online — but that's exactly what happened with M3GAN too. And as some folks pointed out, stories about people (well, men) falling in love with androids aren't new in our modern world, but with the rise of AI in recent years, they might be more relevant than ever.

Movies
blumhousekate dolanm3ganrafael jordansoulm8te
Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

