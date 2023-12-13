Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Paul Mescal Dishes On How Good Andrew Scott Is In Bed: "All I Can Think About"
Searchlight Pictures

"Going into scenes with him is one of the greatest honors of my career to date,” he told Natalie Portman.

@andrewjstillman

As if we’re not already obsessed enough as it is with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott’s chemistry, Mescal has gone and somehow made us even more excited about the upcoming All of Us Strangers film the two star in together.

He sat down with fellow icon Natalie Portman for a chat with Variety. about their prospective careers. When Portman said his character in All of Us Strangers was “like a dream man” and asked him how he brought the character to life, Mescal replied, “To play love is such a great privilege, I think. And to do it with Andrew Scott, who’s the king of playing love. It’s just innate in his being both as an actor and as a human. Going into scenes with him is one of the greatest honors of my career to date.”

The conversation spiced up from there as the two discussed Mescal and Scott’s wild amount of on-screen sex appeal together. Portman commented on the “hot but also very tender” scenes in the film, which Mescal said were all he could talk about.

“Films like this are an indication of a distance that we’ve traveled, but ultimately there’s quite a ways to go,” he said. “All I can talk about is my experience with filming those scenes. Andrew Scott’s character, Adam, who is in his mid-40s, has a difficult relationship to sex. My character serves as a safe landing space for him to re-explore his sexuality. I think sex in film, when it can be healing and sexy at the same time, that’s when it’s at its best.”

He also said he was lucky that he’d never been in a sex scene in a film where he wondered what the purpose of it was.

All we know at this point is the release for All of Us Strangers can’t come fast enough because at this point, the anticipation is causing some extra grays.

All of Us Strangers hits theaters December 22, 2023. Watch the trailer below.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

