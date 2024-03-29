Josh O'Connor 'improvised' this very steamy kiss in 'Challengers'

Editor’s note: SPOILERS ahead for Challengers!



Since the first trailer dropped last year, audiences have been waiting to see how far Luca Guadagnino's drama Challengers would go with the love triangle at the heart of the film. Now, Josh O'Connor is opening up about the intimate scene that he says included some "improvisation."

The film stars young legend Zendaya as Tashi, a former tennis prodigy who turns to coaching after a career-ending injury. After having a steamy affair with two friends — Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (O'Connor) — when they were all teenagers, things get a little more complicated when they all have to face off again as adults. Tashi is now married to Art, who is on a losing streak… and her strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend.

The trailer teases a steamy scene where the three leads have a three-way kiss on a hotel room bed. And during an interview with Vanity Fair, O'Connor confirmed what fans have been hoping for — a kiss between the two male leads.

if Josh and Mike don’t kiss at least once what’s the point https://t.co/ZojQSXWXMs — Wendell (@RhodeToLove) June 20, 2023 "Luca had a very clear idea of what happens on the bed," he said. "The idea of me and Mike, with Zendaya in the middle—this idea that it's kissing, kissing, and then it turns into this three-way kiss—and then suddenly Mike and I are kissing. That was very clear. We all kind of figured out, how are we going to do this? How does this work?" Vanity Fair said that O'Connor is at "his sexiest and most mercurial" in the film, describing his character, Patrick, as "braggadocious" with a "sculpted physique (including, so we're told, a certain large external organ)."