A ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ sequel is CONFIRMED, here’s what we know

Turns out we can have nice things! Prime Video has officially announced that a Red, White, and Royal Blue sequel is coming.

In the leadup to Amazon’s inaugural upfront presentation on May 14, Amazon MGM Studios dropped some major news for its queer audience. As if by a sheer force of gay will, the love story between Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz will continue, and is currently in development.

Recasting? Nope, never heard of her. Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are both confirmed to be reprising their roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, also back are Matthew López to write the script, and is joined by Red, White & Royal Blue author, Casey McQuiston.

The first film followed the rivalry turned romance between Prince Henry and son of the US President Alex which saw the two pushed together as a PR stunt following a public altercation between the two of them. Soon the coldness between them begins to heat up as they realize just how much they have in common and it doesn't take long for a romance to bloom. While things end on a happy note for the two we couldn't help to hope we’d see what happened next. And thankfully now we will.

As for what that next chapter holds for Henry and Alex, well that we don’t know quite yet as the plot of the sequel is being “kept under wraps.” But let’s be honest no matter what the plot may be, we WILL be seated. Anytime