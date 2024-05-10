Scroll To Top
Movies

A Red, White, and Royal Blue sequel is CONFIRMED, here’s what we know

A ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ sequel is CONFIRMED, here’s what we know

Red, White, and Royal Blue
Courtesy of Prime Video

No it’s not a dream, Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz's love story will continue.

rachiepants

Turns out we can have nice things! Prime Video has officially announced that a Red, White, and Royal Blue sequel is coming.

In the leadup to Amazon’s inaugural upfront presentation on May 14, Amazon MGM Studios dropped some major news for its queer audience. As if by a sheer force of gay will, the love story between Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz will continue, and is currently in development.

Recasting? Nope, never heard of her. Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are both confirmed to be reprising their roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, also back are Matthew López to write the script, and is joined by Red, White & Royal Blue author, Casey McQuiston.

The first film followed the rivalry turned romance between Prince Henry and son of the US President Alex which saw the two pushed together as a PR stunt following a public altercation between the two of them. Soon the coldness between them begins to heat up as they realize just how much they have in common and it doesn't take long for a romance to bloom. While things end on a happy note for the two we couldn't help to hope we’d see what happened next. And thankfully now we will.

As for what that next chapter holds for Henry and Alex, well that we don’t know quite yet as the plot of the sequel is being “kept under wraps.” But let’s be honest no matter what the plot may be, we WILL be seated. Anytime

Galitzine and Perez are in the same room, we won’t miss it. Talk about lethal chemistry.
MoviesTVEntertainment
red, white, & royal bluecasey mcquistonnicholas galitzinesequeltaylor zakhar perez
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio