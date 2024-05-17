Anti-LGBTQ+ advocate Bridget Ziegler is a giant HYPOCRITE who had threesomes with women

Mom’s for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler has finally been exposed for her stunning levels of hypocrisy as video proof of the anti-LGBTQ+ blowhard’s sexual relationships with other women came to light.

A police report obtained by the Florida Tribune revealed how Bridget Ziegler and her husband, former Florida Republican Party Chair Christian Ziegler, had threesomes with other women while she simultaneously fought tooth and nail to strip queer people of their rights.

Blatant hypocrisy among “family values” Republicans is nothing new, but seeking to ban books that mention the LGBTQ+ community in schools and fighting against Title IX protections for trans students while sneaking around having same-sex affairs is shocking.

The newly released police report details how Christian Ziegler would go “on the prowl” in bars looking for women whom he would secretly photograph and then send the photos to his wife for approval.

“During these conversations Christian is secretly taking photographs of women in the bars and sending them to Bridget asking her if she wants this one or that one,” the report stated. “Bridget is telling him to pretend to take pictures of his beer, so they don’t see him taking pictures of them. She tells him ‘Don’t come home until your dick is wet.’”

So not only is Bridget Ziegler — who is also a member of the Sarasota School Board — an unrepentant hypocrite who had threesomes, but she also directed her husband to invade the privacy of other women. That’s great.

During a now-closed investigation into allegations that Christian Ziegler had sexually assaulted a woman who used to take part in threesomes with the Republican couple, text messages and “numerous sexual videos” of the Zieglers having sex with other women were recovered from his cell phone that had been seized by police.

While the police returned his iPhone to him, 30,000 videos, 250,000 photographs, and 12,000 text messages were recovered from Christian Ziegler’s phone, The Advocate reports.

It is these records that the couple is fighting to keep private. This week, the Zieglers went to court to sue the Sarasota Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office in an attempt to stop the release of any more police records related to the case against Christian Ziegler, arguing that record could “cause great humiliation and harm to their individual reputations.”

Bridget Ziegler should be embarrassed! Not because she’s attracted to women but because The Moms of Liberty leader does everything in her power to make the lives of queer people in Florida more difficult while getting her rocks off with women. It’s just one more example of Republicans creating unjust laws they don’t even want to follow themselves.

Christian Ziegler was stripped of his position with the Florida Republican Party when the allegations against him came to light. But even though the Sarasota School Board unanimously voted for her to resign, she has refused to give up her seat.

You’d think this would be where you crawl into a hole and hope everyone forgets about you, but not Bridget Ziegler. No, she has continued to loudly spread anti-LGBTQ+ hate and vitriol despite the world knowing what she really does in her bedroom. It’s almost like she thinks what you do in the privacy of your own home is no one else’s business. What a novel idea.

Bridget Ziegler is a “parents’ rights” advocate — which really means that she’ll fight for the rights of ultra-conservative Christian parents and throw everyone else to the wolves —who fought for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s Don’t Say Gay law and at a school board meeting earlier this month she introduced a resolution to ignore new federal protections for queer students.

“She’s the one that’s the predator, she and her husband,” said Tom Edwards, who is the only out gay school board member, LGBTQ Nation reports. “Trans children are not predators. She says ‘don’t say gay’ and then she goes and crawls in bed with women. They’re supposed to be protecting children and they’re harming them.”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves! Bridget Ziegler is a dangerous hypocrite who will hopefully be stripped of her positions of power when all of the records are finally released to the public.