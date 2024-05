While Key West has long been considered a gay Mecca and Fort Lauderdale is home to the famous gayborhood Wilton Manors, the state of Florida has been becoming less and less welcoming to the queer community since Governor Ron DeSantis started his reign of terror, which is why visible Pride Month celebrations are more crucial than ever — even on the baseball field.

The Tampa Bay Rays have been showing their support for Pride for years. Despite DeSantis’ attempt to quell Pride celebrations this year by banning rainbow lights on the state’s bridges, the team is lighting up their stadium instead, Out Sports reports.

Because baseball is for everyone. #Pride pic.twitter.com/LqZLPLXxva — Tampa Bay Devil Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 2, 2023 After a truly disastrous attempt at showing the LGBTQ+ community some love back in 2022 when five Tampa Bay Rays players ripped rainbow logos off of their uniforms on Pride Night, the Rays stepped up their game. Last year, the team displayed a huge “Baseball is for EVERYONE” sign where each letter was a color from the rainbow and trans flag. But for 2024, every night during Pride Month, the Rays will light up the roof of Tropicana Field in rainbow colors. This is especially meaningful because DeSantis started the “Freedom Summer” initiative, which, in part, bans all bridges across the state from being lit up with any colors other than red, white, and blue, USA Today reports.