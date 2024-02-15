Watch a reporter ask Ron DeSantis about the lifts in his shoes while we CACKLE

Last year, the hilarious memes making fun of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for wearing noticeable lifts in his shoes provided endless entertainment.

Honestly, we still laugh about it regularly.

Now, finally, a journalist has pointed out to the leader of the Sunshine State the inherent hypocrisy in trying to deny access to gender-affirming care for trans people when he augments his appearance, too.

Trump posts meme suggesting Ron DeSantis is wearing “hidden heels” to boost his height. pic.twitter.com/GrVZLuRlFR — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 9, 2023 “Governor DeSantis, you have spoken out about the woke agenda of gender fluidity and also have come out against gender-affirming care,” journalist Corey Hill said at a press event. “So I was hoping you could square your opposition to gender-affirming care and for people choosing their own gender identity with your frequent wearing of lifts and you hoping to choose your own height measurements.” “Nice try,” DeSantis responded while chuckling to himself before quickly moving on without answering the question. “Next.”The crowd is laughing, too; whether they are laughing with him or at him, we’ll let you watch and decide, but in our headcanon, they’re DEFINITELY laughing at him.