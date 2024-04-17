Scroll To Top
Politics

Oop! Ron DeSantis walks back his failed book ban, proving he's a giant HYPOCRITE & a flop

Oop! Ron DeSantis walks back his failed book ban, proving he's a giant HYPOCRITE & a flop

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is backtracking on his infamous book ban
Shutterstock

DeSantis thought his hateful law would score him votes, instead it just caused chaos in the state.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has proven himself to be a hypocrite and a flop once again. Surprise, surprise.

DeSantis has spent the last few years passing a slew of anti-LGBTQ+ bills that he hoped would win over constituents, but his dreams of ruling from the Oval Office were dashed when his presidential bid ended in an epic failure to score votes.

Now, the leader of the Sunshine State is walking back one of his most well-known laws because it turns out that hate-fueled school book bans are too hard to implement for "Never Back Down" DeSantis.

Back in 2022, the Republican politician signed a law that allowed any person — regardless of whether they live in the district or have school-age kids — to challenge as many books as want. Then, once a book was challenged it was immediately pulled off of library shelves until the school district reviewed it.

Democrats even warned DeSantis that the book ban law was worded so broadly that it would cause chaos in the state — he, of course, chose not to listen, and the bill wreaked havoc in Florida. According to the advocacy group PEN America, from July to December 2023, there were 4,349 book bans in the U.S., with 3,135 coming from 11 Florida school districts, CNN reports.

But DeSantis backtracked on Tuesday, when he signed a new bill that will narrow the law so that people who don’t have a student in the school district are limited to one book challenge per month.

Instead of blaming racist and anti-LGBTQ+ conservatives for the overwhelming number of book challenges, DeSantis said it was due to liberal activists taking advantage of the law.

“The idea that someone can use the parents rights and the curriculum transparency to start objecting to every single book to try to make a mockery of this is just wrong,” DeSantis said on Monday, according to the Associated Press. “That’s performative. That’s political.”

Right. Liberal activists are being “performative” and “political,” not the governor trying to capitalize on people’s hatred.

“The majority of books that we see being removed are books that talk about LBTQ+ identities, that include characters of color, that talk about race and racism, that include depictions of sexual experiences in the most broadest interpretation of that understanding,” said Kasey Meehan, Pen America’s Freedom to Read program director, in an interview with the AP.

Despite this, DeSantis claimed the real issue was that people like Chaz Stevens — an activist and performance artist who goes by the name Vermin Supreme — filed challenges in dozens of school districts over the Bible, dictionaries, and thesauruses.

“When they need to make stupid stupider, they send me up. I’m part comedian, I’m part activist, I’m part artist. I just want a better society,” Stevens told the AP. “I’m an idiot, but a smart guy at the same time.”

The newly revised law proves that DeSantis doesn’t really care about what books kids are reading, he just leaned into hate because he thought it would land him enough votes to win the White House and then he backtracked when he found out he was wrong.

This just proves he’s not only a raging homophobe and transphobic; he’s also a spineless hypocrite.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNews
florida governor desantisron desantisbook banflorida book banflorida school districtsnewspoliticsrepublican politicianrepublicans
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

47 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

Related Stories

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis is such a huge LOSER that 21 of his anti-LGBTQ bills fail while we're CACKLING

Mickey Mouse statue

Oop! Ron DeSantis's Own Memoir Comes Back To Bite Him In Disney Battle

Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis Is Tanking His Own Campaign And It's Glorious To Watch

Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis just gave up on his failed presidential campaign & we LOVE to see it

Ron DeSantis

Update: Ron DeSantis’ 8 most hilariously epic fails on the presidential campaign trail

Hamburger Mary's, Ron DeSantis

LOL! Ron DeSantis's Anti-Drag Ban Blocked Thanks To Hamburger Mary's

Ron DeSantis

​Ron DeSantis flails in presidential debate, accuses Disney of 'trans-ing' kids

Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a White House press briefing.

Librarians Read Sarah Huckabee Sanders For Filth Over Bigoted Book Ban

Most Recent

(L to R) Ted Cruz, Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Ron DeSantis

25 Times Republicans Looked Like Fools And Hypocrites In 2023 While We Cackled

Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump

Ron DeSantis finally attacks Trump but in the most cowardly possible way and we are CACKLING

Hamburger Mary's and Ron DeSantis

Hamburger Mary’s Is Dragging Ron DeSantis... To Court

Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis Can't Stop Lying About 'Muggings' In California, Gets Dunked On By Facts

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Watch a reporter ask Ron DeSantis about the lifts in his shoes while we CACKLE

Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis may be out of the race but not before humiliating himself one more time

Watch This Comedian Hilariously Destroy These Book Banners To Their Face

Watch This Comedian Hilariously Destroy These Book Banners To Their Face

Recommended Stories for You

Conservatives Fight California's LGBT Education Law

5 Things That Pissed Us Off This Week: Sexism as Policy

5 Things That Pissed Us Off This Week: Sexism as Policy

(L to R) George Santos, Rob Smith in a crowd, and Caitlyn Jenner

7 Times LGBTQ+ Republicans Were SHOCKED To Discover The GOP Hates Them, Duh Mary

Disney

Disney Appears To Troll DeSantis With 'Disney Pride Nite' Announcement

Alice Oseman

‘Heartstopper’ Author Alice Oseman Blasts U.S. Book Ban

5 Things That Pissed Us Off This Week: Bigotry 101

5 Things That Pissed Us Off This Week: Bigotry 101

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio