Politics

Ron DeSantis is such huge LOSER that 21 of his anti-LGBTQ bills fail while we're CACKLING

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Shutterstock

Turns out being a huge homophobe isn't the pathway to success Republicans think it is.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has entered his failure era, and we are here for it!

Not only was DeSantis forced to drop out of the presidential primary when his campaign turned out to be a total flop, but now almost all of the anti-LGBTQ+ laws he promised his constituents he would pass have failed miserably.

He's such a loser he can't even do homophobia correctly!

The leader of the Sunshine State has attempted to pass 21 abhorrent bills that sought to curtail LGBTQ+ rights in one way or another, and only one has passed.

On Monday, arguably his most well-known and destructive pieces of legislation, the "Don't Say Gay" bill, received a massive blow when a lawsuit was settled, and now students and teachers are once again allowed to talk about sexual identity and gender orientation as long as it's not part of the curriculum, the New York Times reports.

This was just the latest in a long string of failed attempts to target the queer community. There was also a bill that would have banned Pride flags from being displayed in schools and government buildings, another would have forced trans people to use their assigned sex at birth on their driver's licenses, and one would have made calling someone homophobic or transphobic "defamation," have all failed spectacularly, reports LGBTQ Nation.

The only bill that has managed to pass despite DeSantis' clear incompetence prevents teacher preparation courses at colleges and universities from teaching "identity politics."

He may have gotten this single win, but DeSantis has had so many other embarrassing flubs and failures during his tenure as governor that it's getting embarrassing.

His failed presidential campaign never took off because it went from one shameful moment to the next. From a hilarious controversy involving whether or not DeSantis wears lifts to appear taller to his super PAC leaking information to donors jumping ship, DeSantis' idiocy was unavoidable.

He even made the mistake of thinking he could beat Disney. His claim that the House of Mouse is too "woke" led to him being sued by the uber-powerful company.

If that wasn't enough, just last week, DeSantis' "Stop WOKE Act" — a name so stupid it was doomed to fail — which would have prevented businesses from requiring employees to go through diversity and inclusion training, was shot down by a federal appeals court.

We'd be embarrassed for him if we weren't so busy laughing and dancing on the grave of his failed presidential run!

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNews
anti-lgbtq+anti-lgbtq+ billsanti-transdon't say gaydon't say gay billpoliticsron desantisstop woke actfloridaflorida governor desantisgovernmentnews
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

