Scroll To Top
Sports

Olympic soccer stars Tobin Heath and Christen Press reveal 8-year-long romance & we're SCREAMING

Olympic soccer stars Tobin Heath and Christen Press reveal 8-year-long romance & we're SCREAMING

Olympic soccer stars Tobin Heath and Christen Press have been dating for 8 years
DFree/Shutterstock

Women's soccer has a new It Couple and they are crazy about each other!

When soccer stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger split up last year, our collective hearts were broken, but it turns out we didn’t need to mourn the loss for long because there was already another lesbian soccer relationship for us to obsess over!

It turns out Olympic soccer champs Tobin Heath and Christen Press have been dating for eight years, and we were none the wiser until now.

The two athletes managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for years, but Heath and Press finally made things official during an interview at the 2024 Paris Olympics, E! News reports.

“Tobin and I were not really friends. We weren’t really running in the same circles. And then as soon as I actually got to know her, there was just, like, a magnetism,” Press said on Sunday’s episode of the Watch with Alex Cooper as part of Peacock’s Olympics coverage. “And I was like, that’s what I want. And I never looked back. I still feel the exact same way.”

Despite going strong for nearly a decade, many fans are just learning about the pair’s relationship status now, despite both women posting photos together on social media for years.

“The other day, someone said to us, ‘Oh, you guys just met, you look like you’re in love,’” Press, 35, recalled. “And I’m like, ‘No, it’s been eight years.’”

Heath, 36, also expressed feeling “lucky” that the two fell in love. “Sometimes we look at each other, we’re just like, ‘Is this actually like real?’” she said. “Are we that lucky?”

Press said that while the public may have been unaware that the two hosts of the Re-cap Show podcast were dating, their teammates and people close to them were kept in the loop.

“We were never in the closet, like, hiding it,” Heath explained. “Our people always knew what was going on with us. It was the public, the fans that we got our little privacy.”

It was also tricky while the soccer power couple was playing on the same team. Heath and Press both earned bronze for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and were part of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup-winning teams. Heath also took home two additional gold medals while representing Team USA.

“I think there was something a little bit forbidden when it comes to navigating that situation,” Press revealed. “We’re both forwards so competing for a spot, competing for time. And then off the field, locking it down, being in a relationship and navigating that through the early, early stages of our relationship.”

Still, Press and Heath kept things under wraps because they wanted to create a “protective bubble” around their relationship. But once the pair moved onto separate teams, things got easier.

“It wasn’t until we both weren’t playing on the same team that it was a little bit easier for us to come forward and share our relationship a little bit more,” Press added. “Tobin always played ahead of me, it was set.”

We wish the lovebirds all the best at the Paris Olympics!

From Your Site Articles
SportsLesbianOlympicsLGBTQ+QueerCouplesLove&SexLove
christen presscouplesgay couplelesbianlesbian coupleolympicsolympics 2024paris olympicsparis olympics 2024relationshipsoccerteam usatobin heathus women's national soccer team
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

30 sex toys that every gay man should own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

30 sex toys that every gay man should own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio