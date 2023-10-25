Scroll To Top
Pro Hockey Teammates Tyson Jost and Alex Tuch Go On A 'Speed Date'

Tyson Jost and Alex Tuch holding hands in "Speed Dating" skit
@buffalosabres/X

The Buffalo Sabres players got just a little bit gay in an adorable skit.

When you think of professional hockey you usually think of blood and teeth hitting the ice when a fight breaks out, not those same players going on an adorable date.

Lucky for us, that’s exactly what happened in a new skit posted on the Buffalo Sabres X account (formerly Twitter) that features teammates Tyson Jost and Alex Tuch answering questions on a “speed date.”

In the clip, the two hockey forwards site opposite each other at a table with a vase of flowers on it and sweetly clasp hands as they look in each other’s eyes, before the two pull away laughing.

Then the rapid-fire questions start with Jost, 25, asking Tuch, 27, “Are you ready, baby?”

They’re so cute!

Next, they ask each other about their hidden talents or whether they’ve ever cried at a romantic movie, to which Jost reveals he cried while watching Marley & Me — same Jost, same.

When Tuch asks if his teammate has ever used a cheesy pickup line, Jost answers, “You know, you just gotta talk. You just got to be yourself. We don’t need pickup lines here.” Swoon!

But in case that wasn’t enough to win your little gay heart over, Tuch revealed that his go-to karaoke song is Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

For their final question, Tuch asks, “If we were both superheros, what would our combined superpower be?” After a quick debate, the pair land on wanting to have the power of invisibility. “You’re on the ice, you could sneak backdoor, like wide open,” Jost explained.

I wonder if he heard the double entendre in his own words?!

This super cute skit comes on the heels of the National Hockey League banning Pride-themed Jerseys which was met with backlash from both players and fans. The NHL was further mired in controversy over the weekend when Arizona Coyotes player Travis Dermott wrapped his hockey stick in rainbow tape despite the ban.

Sports
nhlnational hockey leaguebuffalo sabresalex tuchtyson jostspeed datingSocial Media
