10 of our favorite on-screen boyfriend duos in honor of National Boyfriend Day

10 of our favorite boyfriend duos in honor of National Boyfriend Day
Courtesy of Pop TV; Showtime; Netflix

How many different ways can you say "couple goals"?

It is National Boyfriend Day, which means it's time to celebrate love on a day that isn't just Valentine's Day and dedicate it to the boyfriends who make our lives better.

We love gay boyfriends especially, and we especially love to see the representation of love played out on TV. Sometimes, love hurts, and sometimes relationships have ups and downs, but we love shows and movies that know how to capture that love and keep us enthralled the entire time.

Here are 10 of our favorite boyfriend duos from film and TV.

Nick and Charlie, Heartstopper

favorite boyfriends: Nick and Charlie Heartstopper

Netflix

It's no secret that we love Heartstopper, and Kit Connor and Joe Locke play the most adorable couple ever in Nick and Charlie. These two know how to play our heartstrings like no other, and we love/hate them for it.

Omar and Ander, Élite

favorite boyfriends: Omar and Ander, \u00c9lite

We will always love Omar (Omar Ayuso) and Ander (Arón Piper) from Élite. The angsty couple was a staple while they lasted, and we dare say this might be our example of what we may call a perfect love story.

Hawk and Tim, Fellow Travelers

favorite boyfriends: Hawk and Tim Fellow Travelers

Showtime

We loved everything about Fellow Travelers, from the intense sex to the decades-long love story to the heartbreaking finish. Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey deserved all they praise they got for playing Hawk and Tim, and these two will forever remain fondly in our hearts.

Jake and Devon, Chucky

Jake and Devon Chucky

SyFy

You've got to love young romance, and Chucky's friend and lover duo Jake (Zackary Arthur) and Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) is too cute to handle. We're bummed the show didn't make it on for another season, but these two will live forever in our hearts -- though we're sad we won't get to see it play out in another season.

Adam and Harry, All of Us Strangers

favorite boyfriends:Adam and Harry All of Us Strangers

Searchlight Pictures

All of Us Strangers was one of the most hauntingly beautiful tales of love between the main characters, Adam and Henry. We can see why the steamy love had the two main actors, Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, thinking about each other all the time -- we feel the same.

David and Patrick, Schitt's Creek

favorite boyfriends: David and Patrick Schitt's Creek

Pop TV

I mean, can it get any better than David and Patrick from Schitt's Creek? The love story we all wish we had? As if we needed any other reason to love this show, Dan Levy and Noah Reid really brought these characters to life.

Mitch and Cameron, Modern Family

favorite boyfriends: Mitch and Cam Modern Family

ABC

Ok fine the are HUSBANDS, but we HAD to include this adorable duo. There's nothing not to love about Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) from Modern Family. These two make a perfect comedic couple and also play a very realistic portrayal of what it's like to be a gay parent in the modern day.

Patrick and Richie, Looking

favorite boyfriends: Richie and Patrick Looking

HBO

Convoluted as they were, we were always Team Richie when it came to Patrick's (Jonathan Groff) internal debate between Richie (Raúl Castillo) and Kevin (Russel Tovey). Although the latter gave us some of the show's best sex scenes, Richie will always win in our book overall.

Ian and Mickey, Shameless

favorite boyfriends: Ian and Mickey Shameless

Showtime

Admittedly, a lot of went on with the Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) relationship on Shameless was toxic, but the writers did a great job depicting the difficulties of the relationship and the result of their broken families. Hard as some scenes were to watch, they're also a fan-favorite from the series.

Alec and Magnus, Shadowhunters

favorite boyfriends: Alec and Magnus, Shadowhunters

Freeform

It was hard not to love the pairing between Alec (Matthew Daddario) and Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) on Shadowhunters, more affectionately known as "Malec" among fans. They were equally sexy, sultry, and dangerous, and we ate up every minute of it.

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

