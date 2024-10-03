10 of our favorite on-screen boyfriend duos in honor of National Boyfriend Day

It is National Boyfriend Day, which means it's time to celebrate love on a day that isn't just Valentine's Day and dedicate it to the boyfriends who make our lives better.

We love gay boyfriends especially, and we especially love to see the representation of love played out on TV. Sometimes, love hurts, and sometimes relationships have ups and downs, but we love shows and movies that know how to capture that love and keep us enthralled the entire time.

Here are 10 of our favorite boyfriend duos from film and TV.

Nick and Charlie, Heartstopper Netflix It's no secret that we love Heartstopper, and Kit Connor and Joe Locke play the most adorable couple ever in Nick and Charlie. These two know how to play our heartstrings like no other, and we love/hate them for it.

Omar and Ander, Élite We will always love Omar (Omar Ayuso) and Ander (Arón Piper) from Élite. The angsty couple was a staple while they lasted, and we dare say this might be our example of what we may call a perfect love story.

Hawk and Tim, Fellow Travelers Showtime We loved everything about Fellow Travelers, from the intense sex to the decades-long love story to the heartbreaking finish. Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey deserved all they praise they got for playing Hawk and Tim, and these two will forever remain fondly in our hearts.

Jake and Devon, Chucky SyFy You've got to love young romance, and Chucky's friend and lover duo Jake (Zackary Arthur) and Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) is too cute to handle. We're bummed the show didn't make it on for another season, but these two will live forever in our hearts -- though we're sad we won't get to see it play out in another season.

Adam and Harry, All of Us Strangers Searchlight Pictures All of Us Strangers was one of the most hauntingly beautiful tales of love between the main characters, Adam and Henry. We can see why the steamy love had the two main actors, Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, thinking about each other all the time -- we feel the same.

David and Patrick, Schitt's Creek Pop TV I mean, can it get any better than David and Patrick from Schitt's Creek? The love story we all wish we had? As if we needed any other reason to love this show, Dan Levy and Noah Reid really brought these characters to life.

Mitch and Cameron, Modern Family ABC Ok fine the are HUSBANDS, but we HAD to include this adorable duo. There's nothing not to love about Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) from Modern Family. These two make a perfect comedic couple and also play a very realistic portrayal of what it's like to be a gay parent in the modern day.

Patrick and Richie, Looking HBO Convoluted as they were, we were always Team Richie when it came to Patrick's (Jonathan Groff) internal debate between Richie (Raúl Castillo) and Kevin (Russel Tovey). Although the latter gave us some of the show's best sex scenes, Richie will always win in our book overall.

Ian and Mickey, Shameless Showtime Admittedly, a lot of went on with the Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) relationship on Shameless was toxic, but the writers did a great job depicting the difficulties of the relationship and the result of their broken families. Hard as some scenes were to watch, they're also a fan-favorite from the series.