All The Queer Shows Canceled In 2023 (So Far)
It always hurts to see them go...
Even though we're getting more and more queer representation in mainstream media, it still always cuts us a little deep when a show featuring queer characters or actors gets the chop. It hurts even more when those shows get axed after only one season!
Here's a look at all of the queer shows that have been canceled in 2023 so far... plus one that went on to be saved!
Shadow & Bone
Courtesy of Netflix
Netflix announce on November 16 that Shadow and Bone would not be returning for a third season, while also dashing hopes for the Six of Crows spin-off. This one hurt y'all.
Glamorous
Courtesy of Netflix
In the same announcement that Shadow and Bones would not be returning Netflix shared that steamy and fun series starring Miss Benny and the one and only Kim Cattrall was cancelled after one season.
iCarly
Paramount+
Paramount+ canceled iCarly, featuring an openly queer lead, after three seasons in October.
Doom Patrol
HBO Max
HBO Max canceled Doom Patrol, which was full of queer representation, in late January.
Titans
HBO Max
Titans, which featured several LGBTQ+ characters and a gay romance, was canceled alongside Doom Patrol in late January.
Vampire Academy
Peacock
Peacock canceled Vampire Academy with lesbian vampires after one season in January.
Uncoupled
Netflix
Netflix canceled Uncoupled, a show about a gay man, after one season in January, but Paramount+ and Showtime saved it!
1899
Netflix
1899, a queer-inclusive show from the creators of Dark, was canceled at the beginning of January
Willow
Disney+
The Willow reboot featuring a lesbian romance was canceled (and removed!!) from Disney+ in March.
The L Word: Generation Q
Showtime
Sapphic drama series The L Word: Generation Q was canceled after 3 seasons in March.
Dead End: Paranormal Park
Netflix
Queer-forward cartoon Dead End: Paranormal Park was canceled in January.
A League of Their Own
Amazon Prime
The remake of A Leauge of Their Own featuring lesbian softball players was cancled by Amazon Prime in August
One of Us is Lying
Peacock
Peacock canceled One of Us Is Lying, which featured a nonbinary lesbian character, in January.
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC
Fear the Walking Dead, which featured a gay main character, was canceled after eight seasons in January.
Snowpiercer
TNT
Snowpiercer, which had several queer characters on the show, was canceled in January.
Astrid & Lilly Save the World
SyFy
The sapphic monster-of-the-week series was canceled in January.
Big Mouth
Netflix
Netflix's longest-running original show with plenty of LGBTQ+ representation was canceled in April
Soulmates
AMC
The anthology series Soulmates, which had several episodes with queer themes, was canceled in February.
Physical
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ canceled Physical, featuring out actor Murray Bartlett, in May.
Gossip Girl
HBO Max
The queer-inclusive HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl was canceled in January.