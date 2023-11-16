



It always hurts to see them go... Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock Even though we're getting more and more queer representation in mainstream media, it still always cuts us a little deep when a show featuring queer characters or actors gets the chop. It hurts even more when those shows get axed after only one season! Here's a look at all of the queer shows that have been canceled in 2023 so far... plus one that went on to be saved!

Shadow & Bone Courtesy of Netflix Netflix announce on November 16 that Shadow and Bone would not be returning for a third season, while also dashing hopes for the Six of Crows spin-off. This one hurt y'all.

Glamorous Courtesy of Netflix In the same announcement that Shadow and Bones would not be returning Netflix shared that steamy and fun series starring Miss Benny and the one and only Kim Cattrall was cancelled after one season.

iCarly Paramount+ Paramount+ canceled iCarly, featuring an openly queer lead, after three seasons in October.

Doom Patrol HBO Max HBO Max canceled Doom Patrol, which was full of queer representation, in late January.

Titans HBO Max Titans, which featured several LGBTQ+ characters and a gay romance, was canceled alongside Doom Patrol in late January.

Vampire Academy Peacock Peacock canceled Vampire Academy with lesbian vampires after one season in January.

Uncoupled Netflix ​Netflix canceled Uncoupled, a show about a gay man, after one season in January, but Paramount+ and Showtime saved it!

1899 Netflix 1899, a queer-inclusive show from the creators of Dark, was canceled at the beginning of January

Willow Disney+ The Willow reboot featuring a lesbian romance was canceled (and removed!!) from Disney+ in March.

The L Word: Generation Q Showtime Sapphic drama series The L Word: Generation Q was canceled after 3 seasons in March.

Dead End: Paranormal Park Netflix Queer-forward cartoon Dead End: Paranormal Park was canceled in January.

A League of Their Own Amazon Prime The remake of A Leauge of Their Own featuring lesbian softball players was cancled by Amazon Prime in August

One of Us is Lying Peacock Peacock canceled One of Us Is Lying, which featured a nonbinary lesbian character, in January.

Fear the Walking Dead AMC Fear the Walking Dead, which featured a gay main character, was canceled after eight seasons in January.

Snowpiercer TNT Snowpiercer, which had several queer characters on the show, was canceled in January.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World SyFy The sapphic monster-of-the-week series was canceled in January.

Big Mouth Netflix Netflix's longest-running original show with plenty of LGBTQ+ representation was canceled in April

Soulmates AMC The anthology series Soulmates, which had several episodes with queer themes, was canceled in February.

Physical Apple TV+ Apple TV+ canceled Physical, featuring out actor Murray Bartlett, in May.