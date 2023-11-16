Scroll To Top
All The Queer Shows Canceled In 2023 (So Far)

All The Queer Shows Canceled In 2023 (So Far)

Shadow and Bone; iCarly; Vampire Academy
Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock

It always hurts to see them go...


It always hurts to see them go...

Shadow and Bone; iCarly; Vampire Academy

Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock

Even though we're getting more and more queer representation in mainstream media, it still always cuts us a little deep when a show featuring queer characters or actors gets the chop. It hurts even more when those shows get axed after only one season!

Here's a look at all of the queer shows that have been canceled in 2023 so far... plus one that went on to be saved!

Shadow & Bone

Shadow and Bone

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix announce on November 16 that Shadow and Bone would not be returning for a third season, while also dashing hopes for the Six of Crows spin-off. This one hurt y'all.

Glamorous

\u200bCourtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

In the same announcement that Shadow and Bones would not be returning Netflix shared that steamy and fun series starring Miss Benny and the one and only Kim Cattrall was cancelled after one season.

iCarly

iCarly

Paramount+

Paramount+ canceled iCarly, featuring an openly queer lead, after three seasons in October.

Doom Patrol

Doom Patrol

HBO Max

HBO Max canceled Doom Patrol, which was full of queer representation, in late January.

Titans

Titans

HBO Max

Titans, which featured several LGBTQ+ characters and a gay romance, was canceled alongside Doom Patrol in late January.

Vampire Academy

Vampire Academy

Peacock

Peacock canceled Vampire Academy with lesbian vampires after one season in January.

Uncoupled

Uncoupled

Netflix

​Netflix canceled Uncoupled, a show about a gay man, after one season in January, but Paramount+ and Showtime saved it!

1899

1899

Netflix

1899, a queer-inclusive show from the creators of Dark, was canceled at the beginning of January

Willow

Willow

Disney+

The Willow reboot featuring a lesbian romance was canceled (and removed!!) from Disney+ in March.

The L Word: Generation Q

The L Word: Generation Q

Showtime

Sapphic drama series The L Word: Generation Q was canceled after 3 seasons in March.

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Netflix

Queer-forward cartoon Dead End: Paranormal Park was canceled in January.

A League of Their Own

A League of Their Own

Amazon Prime

The remake of A Leauge of Their Own featuring lesbian softball players was cancled by Amazon Prime in August

One of Us is Lying

One of Us Is Lying

Peacock

Peacock canceled One of Us Is Lying, which featured a nonbinary lesbian character, in January.

Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead

AMC

Fear the Walking Dead, which featured a gay main character, was canceled after eight seasons in January.

Snowpiercer

Snowpiercer

TNT

Snowpiercer, which had several queer characters on the show, was canceled in January.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World

Astrid & Lilly Save the World

SyFy

The sapphic monster-of-the-week series was canceled in January.

Big Mouth

Big Mouth

Netflix

Netflix's longest-running original show with plenty of LGBTQ+ representation was canceled in April

Soulmates

Soulmates

AMC

The anthology series Soulmates, which had several episodes with queer themes, was canceled in February.

Physical

Physical

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ canceled Physical, featuring out actor Murray Bartlett, in May.

Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl

HBO Max

The queer-inclusive HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl was canceled in January.

TVEntertainmentLGBTQ+
1899a league of their ownastrid & lilly save the worldbig mouthdead end: paranormal parkdoom patrolfear the walking deadgossip girlicarlyone of us is lyingphysicalsnowpiercersoulmatesthe l word: generation qtitansuncoupledvampire academywillowqueer shows canceled in 2023shadow and bonesix of crowsglamorous
